Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

No sign of widespread lead exposure from Maui wildfires, Hawaii health officials say

May 9, 2024, 6:08 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HONOLULU (AP) — Lead screening conducted on west Maui residents after last summer’s devastating wildfires showed no widespread exposure to the toxic metal, Hawaii health officials said Thursday.

Blood samples were taken from 557 people after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century ripped through the town of Lahaina, killing 101 people.

Just 27 people’s screening results came out positive, and subsequent testing showed 15 of them did not have elevated blood lead levels and were determined to have had a false positive, the state health department said.

“While the effects of the August 8 wildfires on the community have been devastating, it’s reassuring to know that people in the community are not showing elevated blood lead levels,” state Health Director Dr. Kenneth Fink said in a statement. “On the basis of these results with lead as an indicator of exposure, we do not expect to find health impacts caused by toxins in the wildfire ash.”

Lead is one of the heavy metals of concern found in significant concentrations in ash from the fires, the health department said.

National News

Associated Press

UN to vote on resolution that would grant Palestine new rights and revive its UN membership bid

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly is expected to vote Friday on a resolution that would grant new “rights and privileges” to Palestine and call on the Security Council to favorably reconsider its request to become the 194th member of the United Nations. The United States vetoed a widely backed council resolution on […]

17 minutes ago

Associated Press

Man paralyzed after being hit with a Taser while running from police in Colorado sues officer

DENVER (AP) — A man who said he was paralyzed after being hit with a Taser while running from police in Colorado filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against one of the officers, seeking $100 million in damages. Lawyers for Jacob Root, who was suspected of stealing a car, allege Officer Robert Comstock fired a Taser […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Chinese billionaire gets time served, leaves country after New York, Rhode Island straw donor scheme

A Chinese billionaire who pleaded guilty to funneling illegal straw donations to politicians’ campaigns in New York and Rhode Island was sentenced Thursday to time served and quickly left the country as part of his deal with prosecutors to forfeit his green card. Hui Qin, 56, a Chinese film magnate with homes in Manhattan and […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Killing of an airman by Florida deputy is among cases of Black people being shot in their homes

The fatal shooting of a U.S. Air Force airman at his off-base apartment in the Florida Panhandle by a sheriff’s deputy brings to mind other instances of Black people being killed by law enforcement in their own homes as they’re going about their day. Senior Airman Roger Fortson, 23, was killed on May 3 in […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Maine man sentenced to 27 years in prison in New Year’s Eve machete attack near Times Square

NEW YORK (AP) — A Maine man who admitted trying to kill three police officers with a machete in a terrorist attack near New York’s Times Square on New Year’s Eve 16 months ago was sentenced to 27 years in prison on Thursday in a courtroom packed with officers. The sentencing of Trevor Bickford in […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Several people detained as protestors block parking garage at Massachusetts Institute of Technology

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Police detained several people Thursday at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology after demonstrators blocked a parking garage in their ongoing protest movement connected to the Israel-Hamas war. Tensions have ratcheted up in standoffs with protesters of the Israel-Hamas war on campuses across the United States and increasingly in Europe. Some colleges […]

5 hours ago

No sign of widespread lead exposure from Maui wildfires, Hawaii health officials say