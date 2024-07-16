Multiple lanes on Interstate 405 (I-405) heading north are closed near Coal Creek Parkway after a multi-car collision.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation’s (WSDOT) traffic cameras, the multi-car collision caused a truck to flip over on that stretch of I-405 highway near Coal Creek Parkway.

“The right lane is back open on northbound I-405 near Coal Creek,” the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported on X. “Two left lanes are still blocked after a collision involving multiple vehicles. Please consider alternative routes, traffic is significant.”

Multiple vehicles are involved in this collision on northbound I-405 near Coal Creek Pkwy. EMS on the scene working with WSP to help. Consider alternative routes, lanes could be blocked or reduced for an extended amount of time. https://t.co/sJGYxk575A pic.twitter.com/mCwAM7nA7t — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) July 16, 2024

All northbound lanes were closed until approximately 5:40 a.m. when WSDOT was able to open the right lane. There is no timeline for how long the other lanes will be shut down for, as of this reporting.

This is a developing story, check back for details

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.