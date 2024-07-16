Close
CHOKEPOINTS

Multiple lanes on I-405 North closed near Bellevue due to multi-car collision

Jul 16, 2024, 6:02 AM

I-405 multi-car collision...

Traffic cam view of I-405 near Coal Creek Parkway where just one lane heading north is open. (Photo courtesy of WSDOT)

(Photo courtesy of WSDOT)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Multiple lanes on Interstate 405 (I-405) heading north are closed near Coal Creek Parkway after a multi-car collision.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation’s (WSDOT) traffic cameras, the multi-car collision caused a truck to flip over on that stretch of I-405 highway near Coal Creek Parkway.

More on WA roads: Mustang causes 5-car crash on SR 900 after veering onto oncoming traffic

“The right lane is back open on northbound I-405 near Coal Creek,” the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported on X. “Two left lanes are still blocked after a collision involving multiple vehicles. Please consider alternative routes, traffic is significant.”

All northbound lanes were closed until approximately 5:40 a.m. when WSDOT was able to open the right lane. There is no timeline for how long the other lanes will be shut down for, as of this reporting.

Don’t be that person: State troopers fine ferry line cutters $145

This is a developing story, check back for details

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

