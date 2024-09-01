What’s open and closed on Labor Day in Washington?

Observed on the first Monday in September each year, Labor Day is “an annual celebration of the social and economic achievements of American workers,” the U.S. Department of Labor states on its website.

The origins of the day date back to the late 19th century as the first U.S. Labor Day celebration took place in New York City on Sept. 5, 1882 when 10,000 workers marched in a parade.

New York was the first state to introduce a bill, but Oregon was the first to pass a law actually recognizing Labor Day in February 1887.

By 1894, 23 more states had adopted the holiday, and on June 28, 1894, Congress passed an act making the first Monday in September of each year a legal holiday. President Grover Cleveland signed the act into law shortly after it was passed.

Whether those celebrating what some call the unofficial end of summer need to get food and drink items for the big barbecue or backyard party, or the first huge tailgate of the new football season, the good news is shoppers should be able to get what they need all weekend, including on Labor Day.

In fact, some chains are offering deals and promotions for those looking for a taste of the sales consumers expect to see before the holiday season really gets started.

But while shoppers can expect most stores to be open Monday for last-minute needs, some chains will close early on the holiday and some of those chains’ locations may be closed entirely.

Readers should note operations can also vary significantly by location. When in doubt, call ahead or look up more specific schedules for your neighborhood spots online.

Is the local bank open?

No, U.S. stock markets and banks across the U.S. are closed on the Labor Day as it is a Federal Reserve banking holiday.

Online banking services and ATMs will be available as usual, however.

Will mail and packages be delivered?

No, Labor Day is a holiday for the U.S. Postal Service (USPS), so it won’t be picking up or delivering mail. Post offices also will be closed.

There will be no UPS pickup or delivery service. But UPS Express Critical service is available as it is 365 days a year, according to the company’s website. Customers can head to upsexpresscritical.com for more information.

Users should check their local UPS store hours, as most in the area will be closed.

Most of FedEx’s pickup and delivery services will not be available on Sept. 2, according to the company’s website. FedEx Custom Critical will be open for crucial shipments.

FedEx Office hours will also be modified, so it is best to check with your local store for their specific hours.

Will government offices be open?

No, government offices, courts and schools are closed on Labor Day. Public libraries also will be closed.

Is Costco open?

No, Costco will be closed on Labor Day.

Labor Day is one of the seven holidays during the year when Costco closes its U.S. warehouses. The next holiday Costco will be closed is Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 28.

Is Target open?

Yes, Target will be open on Labor Day.

Customers who search for store locations near the Eastlake neighborhood in Seattle will also see all stores are open during their normal business hours on Thursday.

Is Walmart open?

Yes, Walmart will be open for its regular business hours on Labor Day.

Customers can search for store locations here or view the locations across the state of Washington here. Seattle residents will have to go to Bellevue, Renton or Lynnwood to find their closest Walmart.

Are Kroger stores open?

Yes, most of the grocery chain’s stores will be open normal business hours on Labor Day.

You can check your local store’s hours here.

Kroger, based in Cincinnati, Ohio, operates 117 stores in the state of Washington. That includes 59 Fred Meyer locations and 55 Quality Food Center (QFC) stores.

Are Safeway and Albertsons stores open?

Yes, Safeway and Albertson’s stores will be open on Labor Day.

There are 184 Safeway stores in the state of Washington. Head here to see your local Safeway hours.

There are 16 Albertsons locations in Washington. Visit here to see where those stores are located and their hours.

Is Whole Foods open?

Yes, Whole Foods locations will be open on Labor Day.

But, as the company’s website explains, the chain’s stores will have “modified hours” Monday and those who visit the site may see locations that will close early. So, customers are encouraged to check their local store page for more details.

Head here to find your local store and check its hours.

Is Trader Joe’s open?

Yes, the grocery store chain’s stores will be open on Labor Day and the company has confirmed on its website its locations will be open regular business hours Monday.

Visit their website to find your local store.

Is Walgreens open?

Yes, the drug store chain’s stores will be open regular hours on Labor Day. But customers should note that while the stores will be open, many of the stores’ pharmacies in the area will be closed on Monday.

Customers are encouraged to check their local store page for more details. Visit the Walgreens website to find your local store and check its hours.

Are Sam’s Club locations open?

Yes, Sam’s Club will be open on Labor Day.

However, locations will close at 6 p.m. Monday, which is earlier than usual. Sam’s Club closes for four holidays per year: Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Contributing: The Associated Press

