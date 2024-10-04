On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced the dismantling of a major fentanyl distribution operation based in Renton, led by one family.

The Jackson family drug trafficking organization was led by brothers Marquis and Markel Jackson. The brothers, four family members and 11 other individuals were indicted in the Western District of Washington. They are accused of distributing fentanyl pills in Western Washington and around the country.

“This group distributed more than 800,000 fentanyl pills throughout the United States, including the states of Arizona, Texas, Missouri, Montana and Georgia,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Rick Collodi said.

The family targeted Native Americans.

“Members of the Jackson organization clearly targeted Native communities in the Western District of Washington, both the Lummi Nation here in Washington, but also Native communities in Montana, as well,” U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington Tessa Gorman said.

The two-year undercover operation involved the DOJ, Drug Enforcement Administration, FBI and the Seattle Police Department (SPD), along with the Lummi Nation Police Department in Whatcom County.

“Fentanyl poisoning has devastated the Lummi Nation,” DEA Special Agent in Charge David Reames said. “Today this team is able to hold accountable some of those responsible, people who profited from the despair of the Lummi Nation.”

Through the investigation, law enforcement seized more than 846,000 fentanyl pills, six kilograms of fentanyl powder, seven kilograms of cocaine and 29 firearms, according to Collodi. Federal prosecutors said the pills were manufactured in Mexico with precursors from China.

“There is not a community I visit that does not talk about the devastation that fentanyl has done to their community,” Gorman said. “This poison has harmed their children, their families, their communities, and nowhere is that more felt than our Native communities.”

SPD also pointed out fentanyl caused more than 1,000 overdose deaths last year in King County alone.

“Drug organizations prey on the most vulnerable in our society in a devastating cycle of violent crime and addiction that destroys families, communities and individual quality of life,” Collodi said.

