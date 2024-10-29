The announcement Monday by Interim Seattle Police Department (SPD) Chief Sue Rahr that former Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz has been placed on paid administrative leave could signal the conclusion of an investigation into his conduct. The exact focus of the investigation remains unclear.

Diaz faces multiple complaints filed with the Office of Police Accountability, alleging misconduct, including misuse of SPD resources for personal travel, potentially giving false testimony, ethics violations and biased policing.

One investigation, handed over to a third-party investigator, alleges Diaz had a romantic relationship with Jamie Tompkins, who was also placed on paid administrative leave Monday. Both Diaz and Tompkins deny the allegations.

As chief, Diaz had the discretion to hire members of his executive staff, including Tompkins, whom he initially hired as a strategic advisor. Her role later evolved into Chief of Staff in 2023. Previously, Tompkins was a news reporter and anchor at KCPQ-TV, Fox 13, before joining SPD.

“Without commenting further on pending personnel matters, the Seattle Police Department can confirm that Executive Adrian Diaz and Director of Communications Jamie Tompkins have both been placed on paid administrative leave,” SPD stated in an official release.

PubliCola obtained Rahr’s email sent to SPD staff at 5:20 p.m. Monday, informing them of Diaz’s leave.

“I would not normally share personnel actions department-wide, however, because we are responding to media inquiries, I prefer for SPD members to hear this news from me first,” Publicola quoted in Rahr’s email.

“As you can imagine, this is a complex situation, and it is inappropriate for me to share additional details at this time,” Rahr added. “I will do my best to keep SPD members informed when appropriate. I appreciate your patience as we navigate this situation.”

In May, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell removed Diaz from his chief title, though he retained him on the payroll in a “special projects” role.

Diaz continues to earn an annual salary of $338,560, according to Seattle’s employee database. Interim Police Chief Sue Rahr’s salary is listed at $348,659, while Tompkins (recorded under her former last name, Drohan) earns $179,150.

An SPD source informed MyNorthwest that Diaz has been absent from police headquarters for months, residing at his Bellevue home, and reportedly upset about no longer having access to a city vehicle.

The SPD’s recent statement lists Diaz as “Executive” rather than a former chief or special projects staff. Currently, the city effectively pays two police chiefs while facing a $250 million budget deficit. Harrell’s plan is to lay off or close 159 positions to make up some of the deficit.

The Seattle City Council will propose amendments to Mayor Harrell’s 2025 budget this week. It is unclear if Diaz’s salary and current duties will be discussed.

An anonymous source with years of experience working with the Office of Police Accountability explained that officers placed on paid administrative leave typically are under investigation following an incident.

For high-ranking officials, like Diaz, an administrative leave announcement often indicates a decision in the case may be imminent.

Matt Markovich often covers the state legislature and public policy for KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of Matt’s stories here. Follow him on X, or email him here.

