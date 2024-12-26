Dec. 26, Boxing Day, marks the 20th year since one of the world’s most significant natural disasters, the Sumatra earthquake. The mega 9.1 magnitude earthquake in the eastern Indian Ocean generated a massive tsunami that surged onto Indian Ocean nation shorelines, resulting in nearly 250,000 deaths.

Twenty years later, this disaster serves as a reminder about earthquake and tsunami readiness in Western Washington. Earthquakes are no-notice events. Unlike significant hazardous weather events that have some advance notification, earthquakes can occur at any moment. The state of Washington is the second most earthquake threatened state in the U.S. behind California.

There are a number of earthquake faults across Washington that historically have generated significant shaking about every 30 to 50 years. In the Puget Sound region, the most recent big earthquake was the 6.8 magnitude Nisqually quake on the Feb. 28, 2001.

Local earthquake faults include the Tacoma fault, the Seattle fault, and the South Whidbey fault. Each of these local faults have the potential to produce a 7 magnitude earthquake or greater.

Yet, the biggest or mega earthquake threat is from the Cascadia Subduction Zone about 100 miles off the coast. This subduction zone is quite similar to the Sumatra earthquake region. The last Cascadia earthquake was estimated to have a magnitude of 9.0 and occurred in January 1700, generating a Pacific wide tsunami. Researchers say the history of this subduction zone shows it generates such an earthquake and tsunami about every 300 to 500 years.

Recent shock: Earthquake strikes off Northern California near Oregon border

The steps that can be taken to be prepared for an earthquake

Earthquakes can happen at any moment — at home, at work, at school, or even while on the road. It is important to be prepared for an earthquake no matter where you may be.

One of the keys to being earthquake ready is having a family communication plan that includes an out-of-state contact. This feature permits each family member no matter where they are when the quake strikes to contact one out of region person to gather all the information about each person’s status.

Keep in mind that a major earthquake is quite likely to disrupt power and phone systems including the internet. It is important to determine a place to meet if each family member is separated when the earthquake occurs.

Also, put together several supply kits that include plenty of food and water for at least several days, flashlights with extra batteries, a fire extinguisher, a whistle, cash, an adequate supply of needed medicines, a first aid kit and many other items. These supply kits can be placed in homes, cars, places of work and at schools.

Items at home can fall creating damage and injuring people. Use earthquake putty for wall hangings and valuables in cabinets. Secure heavy items like bookcases, water heaters, and TVs. Store heavy and breakable objects on low shelves.

One-third of people’s lives are spent in bed. If an earthquake strikes while in bed, turn face down and cover your head with a pillow. Have a few items within easy reach under the bed such as hard-soled shoes, a light stick, leather gloves, a hard hat, and a flashlight. Most injuries following an earthquake occur when getting out of bed with bare feet and stepping on broken glass.

The annual Great Shakeout exercise in October is the opportunity to practice drop, cover and hold under a sturdy table or desk. If an earthquake occurs during waking hours at home, work, or school, that is the time to drop, cover, and hold until the shaking ends.

If driving when an earthquake occurs, pull over and stop. Avoid overpasses or bridges if at all possible. Set your parking brake.

If outdoors, stay outdoors and away from buildings. And if indoors, avoid running outdoors with the potential of falling debris. Again, drop, cover and hold under a sturdy desk or table.

Tsunamis occur in the wake of major undersea earthquakes such as the Sumatra event 20 years ago. If in low lying coastal areas, move to higher ground once the shaking ends. Far too many in the Indian Ocean region failed to do exactly that.

Another valuable source for information: Visit ready.gov/earthquakes to learn more about how to be better prepared in advance.

The 2012 movie “The Impossible,” which stars Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor and Tom Holland, offers a look at that tragic tsunami, and the issues that arose in its wake including family separation, injuries and more. This film is worth viewing to help learn what steps your family can take to be better prepared in advance.

Like many earthquake regions around the world, it is not a question of if an earthquake will occur – it is a question of when it will occur, and if will you be prepared in advance. The Boxing Day Sumatra earthquake and tsunami 20 years ago helps serve as a stark reminder of the need for this region’s earthquake and tsunami readiness as a community.

Ted Buehner is the KIRO Newsradio meteorologist. You can read more of Ted’s stories here and follow him on X.