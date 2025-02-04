King County Metro to retrofit transit fleet with new safety feature following killing of driver

King County is moving forward with a plan to install new safety screens on all Metro buses to help keep drivers safe. The plan has gained momentum since the December stabbing death of driver Shawn Yim.

The new safety screens would surround drivers, protecting them from an attack, according to Local 587 Union President Greg Woodfill.

“There’s nothing more important right now than sealing off the operators from potential assault,” Woodfill told KIRO Newsradio Tuesday. “The American manufacturers, they don’t want to have new dyes and get increased costs, but the Europeans are all doing it.”

Woodfill said they may have to work with overseas companies to get the job done. He said King County is on board to retrofit their entire fleet, and his team is looking at prototypes this week.

King County estimates the move could cost around $15 million for 1,200 buses.

Previous coverage: King County Council members, union discuss how to better protect drivers, riders

Community gathers to honor murdered King County Metro driver

King County Metro employees, bus drivers from across the region and community members gathered last month to remember Yim who was murdered in December.

Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) International President John Costa passionately called for more safety aboard transit lines, saying the union’s complaints have gone on for too long.

“Not one more of us should be attacked or treated like we’re being treated,” he proclaimed.

Costa added everyone needs to pull together to prevent these crimes from happening.

“This is a tragedy that should not have happened,” he said. “Shawn should have been home for the holidays, just like all of us were home for the holidays.”

Woodfill was also in attendance and called for more safety.

“We cannot survive and thrive in this area without safe transit,” he said. “We all need to roll up our sleeves and figure out how to accomplish that.”

Woodfill read a letter from Shawn Yim’s family, describing him as a loving husband and uncle, along with being a proud member of the Seattle community.

“Shawn was the son of this city, having attended McClure Junior High School, Garfield and Foster High Schools, and ultimately earns his BA at WSU,” he shared.

More details: King County Metro, community gathers to honor driver who was murdered

King County Metro driver stabbed to death, according to police

Yim was working his shift as a bus driver when he was allegedly stabbed to death by 53-year-old Richard Sitzlack after an argument over a closed window on December 18.

A witness told police Yim pulled over and asked Sitzlack to get off the bus after he became belligerent. Sitzlack then allegedly pepper-sprayed Yim, grabbed him and took him behind an alley where he allegedly stabbed him.

Sitzlack was arrested on Saturday and pleaded not guilty in court. Sitzlack was charged with first-degree murder with a deadly weapon enhancement and second-degree and third-degree assault in the stabbing of Yim, the KCPAO announced in a statement emailed to members of the media, including KIRO Newsradio. The court set bail at $5 million at the KCPAO’s request.

In King County Metro’s new release, the agency said, “safety continues to be our agency’s top priority.” King County Metro added it has more than doubled the number of transit security officers — from 80 to over 170. It also said it plans to hire more Metro Transit Police.

“We need to mourn Shawn’s brutal murder,” Woodfill said. “We need to mourn the loss of him, and then we need to pay (him) respect.”

Contributing: Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest; Heather Bosch, Sam Campbell, KIRO Newsradio

