LOCAL NEWS

$85K reward to find missing Grays Harbor County girl; mother back in jail

Jan 16, 2023, 11:24 AM
missing grays harbor girl...
(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)
(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

The mother of a missing Grays Harbor County girl is back in jail, facing new charges of identity theft and fraud.

Jordan Bowers was arrested overnight Sunday, moments after she was released from prison on a child endangerment conviction.

This comes nearly two years after the disappearance of the 33-year-old’s young daughter, Oakley Carlson.

Oakley’s supporters want the little girl’s parents also held responsible for her disappearance.

In fact, they have an $85,000 reward for information that leads to Oakley.

Meanwhile, her mother is in the Grays Harbor County Jail once again, accused this time of defrauding several people.

Bowers will soon appear once again before a Grays Harbor County judge to answer to new identity theft and fraud charges.

Bowers was booked into the Grays Harbor County jail at 3:20 a.m. Sunday, just as she completed her prison sentence for child endangerment.

“We are very grateful to the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office for the hard work that they have been doing on Oakley’s case and all in this case as well,” said Shayna Richard.

Bowers’ new arrest is good news for Richard, co-founder of an organization created in the wake of Oakley’s disappearance.

“Oakley hasn’t been seen in almost two years,” Richard said. “It will be two years on Feb. 10. She wasn’t reported missing until Dec. 6, 2021. So, almost 10 months later. So, we are still looking for her.”

So is an entire Grays Harbor County community. Indeed, Richard came here from her Massachusetts home last month for Oakley’s 6th birthday. It was especially difficult for her former foster mother.

“I wish that I had gotten to go into Oakley’s room and wish her a happy birthday,” said Jamie Jo Hiles.

Neither Bowers nor Oakley’s dad, Andrew Carlson, has talked about their daughter’s disappearance.

Both served prison sentences for exposing Oakley’s sibling to methamphetamine and failing to provide necessary medication. Carlson was released from prison last August.

Now Oakley’s supporters are hoping an $85,000 reward will help locate her.

“So, if anyone has information, we are asking you, please, now’s the time to let us know what you know,” implored Richard. “We just want to know where Oakley is.”

Richard says they are still holding out hope Oakley is alive.

As for her mother, she is expected to appear in court on these new charges Tuesday.

 

