Federal Way police go above and beyond, save litter of kittens

It was Federal Way police to the rescue when they got a call about a litter of week-old kittens that had been found in a dog house at a residence.

“Couldn’t find the mom anywhere. They ended up finding out that the mom had been hit by a car and was deceased,” Federal Way Police Commander, Kyle Buchanan, told KIRO Newsradio.

“And so we scooped up the cats and ended up taking them down to the Tacoma Humane Society,” he said.

Other news: 5 juveniles, all under the age of 17, arrested after high-speed pursuit

Buchanan said it’s not a typical call, but they were happy to get involved.

“We’re always trying to help people out … we’re also here to help out every BEING that needs the help,” he added.

The four tiny kittens will stay at the Humane Society of Tacoma and Pierce County until they’re ready to be adopted.

Heather Bosch is an award-winning anchor and reporter on KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of her stories here. Follow Heather on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email her here.

Follow @http://www.twitter.com/heatherbosch