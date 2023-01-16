Close
LOCAL NEWS

17-year-old arrested in shooting death of 14-year-old in Tacoma

Jan 16, 2023, 3:34 PM
tacoma...
(KIRO 7)
(KIRO 7)
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

On Monday, police announced the arrest of the 17-year-old suspect. He was booked on charges of first-degree murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

KIRO 7 caught up with one man who claims to have heard the gunshots.

“A couple of minutes later, I hear bang! Bang! Bang! Bang! Bang! About nine shots go off,” the man told KIRO 7.

He said his family and kids in the area heard the shots as well.

“I was trying to tell the kids to hit the ground. You know, I was like, ‘Oh, man. Something’s going on. That’s not a firework,’” he said.

He tells KIRO 7 he ran to the scene right after the shots to see what was going on. He says when he arrived, the boy shot was still alive.

“So, I run over to the bus stop right across the street from 7/11; I see a young boy and a couple of ladies working on him. He had a couple of bullet wounds to the stomach, it looked like,” he said.

Local business owners are also telling KIRO 7 crime and violence are getting out of hand off Portland Avenue.

“I was doing my client’s hair, and I turn and go, ‘Oh, something is wrong,’” Srey Sok of Angkor Salon said.

She believes if it continues, business will hurt for everyone.

“My concern is that it’s going to be more slow. You know, because clients are afraid to come out themselves,” Sok said.

But many say the violence in the area is getting out of hand and believe something needs to change.

“What can stop this? Because there are a lot of weapons on the street and if there is nothing really anyone can do expect address the young people and hopefully parents can teach kids better,” the man said. “Hopefully justice will be served.”

Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards issued the following statement on the shooting:

This is a tragic day for Tacoma. Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the young male victim who was struck by gunfire this afternoon along Portland Avenue in East Tacoma. We offer our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, as well as others grieving across our entire community. Although any loss of life is unacceptable, it is even more painful when we see a young life cut short. As we have stated in the past, we remain committed to working with our local, regional and national partners to reverse the alarming upward trend of violence that we have seen in recent years. While that may not be comforting in this moment, we must continue our efforts to address the root causes of these issues. The Tacoma Police Department has already begun working to identify, locate and apprehend the shooter, and they will share updates on this evolving situation as they become available.

Tacoma Police Chief Avery L. Moore released the following statement last Friday:

Yesterday, a tragedy struck the City of Tacoma. The death of a child at any age is devastating; losing a child to murder shakes the very foundation of our entire community. As the family and community grieve, we grieve with you and for the family. During this difficult time, we must come together to find a path forward.

The Tacoma Police Department will continue to fight against violent crime. Everyone deserves a safe place to call home, and no child should fear their community, nor should any parent have to bury a child. Be assured that the Tacoma Police Department will not waiver in the pursuit of the apprehension of those responsible for this heinous act.

As a community, please support this family and each other. The Tacoma Police Department will never rest as it is our mission to create a safe and secure environment for each and every member of our community.

