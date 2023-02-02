KTTH OPINION
Suits: ‘I would be P-O’d’ if sex offender house was in my neighborhood
Bryan Suits, host of The Bryan Suits Show on KTTH, made sure to voice his displeasure with Washington over the implementation of housing for sex offenders.
“If I lived in that neighborhood, I would be P-O’d, I would be very P-O’d. But that was the really insulting thing, what the governor said about, ‘don’t get me wrong. I’m a Tenino guy, my first house was in Tenino,’ and all that. You know, there’s loads and loads and loads of very remote property in the state of Washington, [while] this is a very kid-friendly neighborhood.”
Plan to house sex offenders in Tenino on pause amid public outcry
