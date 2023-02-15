United Way offering free tax services at Southcenter Mall

Tax preparation services are being offered free of charge for those who make less than $80,000 a year.

Singles and families can visit Westfield Southcenter Mall in Tukwila for United Way of King County’s free tax preparation by IRS-certified volunteers.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

The free service is available to most taxpayers, including those who are self employed, allowing people to maximize refunds by claiming all the tax credits they qualify for, including the new Working Family Tax Credit and Economic Impact Payments that are set to expire this year and next.

United Way of King County can also help with getting an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number. Undocumented individuals with an ITIN can apply for the Working Family Tax Credit, according to United Way.

The free tax preparation service is located at the southwest entrance of the mall between Sears and AT&T. Services are available on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

No appointment is needed, and it takes about an hour to complete a tax filing.

Those who file sooner will encounter smaller lines and wait times.

United Way of King County also has free, in-person tax services at other locations across the Puget Sound region. For locations, times and virtual options, visit this link.

The services will be available until Thursday, Apr. 20.

The due date to file taxes is Apr. 18, 2023.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO