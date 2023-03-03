Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

‘Did somebody lose their she-shed?’ Shed that fell off semi-truck blocks road in Clearview

Mar 3, 2023, 11:28 AM
Shed...
The wayward shed blocked both directions of 180th Street Southeast, just west of State Route 9 on Friday morning. (WSDOT)
(WSDOT)
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

CLEARVIEW, Wash. — People living along one street in Clearview saw a strange sight Friday morning.

“Somebody lose their she-shed?” The Washington State Department of Transportation asked in a Tweet at 6:41 a.m.

The wayward shed is blocking both directions of 180th Street Southeast, just west of State Route 9.

Shortly before 7 a.m., WSDOT said the shed had been on a semi-truck when it fell off into the street.

At around 10 a.m., the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said the road remained closed while deputies try to find out who the shed belongs to.

Deputies said it appears that the driver of the semi-truck struck several power poles before the shed fell off and then got out of the truck and fled. Utility vehicles were seen in the area.

The shed, which was badly damaged in the fall, has been torn apart with heavy equipment. The debris is scattered across the road, and video from Chopper 7 late Friday morning showed its remains being loaded into a dump truck.

There is no ETA for when the road will reopen.

Local News

Tacoma tuberculosis...
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Tacoma woman with tuberculosis facing arrest for refusing treatment

A Tacoma woman with tuberculosis (TB) is facing arrest Friday after her counter-arguments in court were unsuccessful.
15 hours ago
comic con...
Bill Kaczaraba

Emerald City Comic Con takes over downtown Seattle

The Emerald City Comic Con is taking on Seattle this weekend in the gleaming new Summit building at the Seattle Convention Center.
15 hours ago
FILE - The Amazon DTW1 fulfillment center is shown in Romulus, Mich., April 1, 2020. Amazon has clo...
Associated Press

Amazon pauses construction on 2nd headquarters in Virginia

Amazon is pausing construction of its second headquarters in Virginia following the shifting landscape of remote work.
15 hours ago
Lake City Fire...
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Firefighters douse major blaze in vacant commercial building in Seattle

A fire at a vacant commercial building off Lake City Way in Seattle Friday morning caused the roadway to be shut down.
15 hours ago
Snohomish County Crime...
Gwen Baumgardner, KIRO 7 News

Snohomish County businesses seeing surge in property crime

Businesses in Snohomish County have expressed their frustration with the recent property crime across the region.
15 hours ago
thunderstorm...
Ted Buehner

March is the start of thunderstorm season in the Pacific Northwest

Thunderstorms can occur throughout the year, but springtime is prime time, while autumn has another rise in thunderstorm activity as well.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
‘Did somebody lose their she-shed?’ Shed that fell off semi-truck blocks road in Clearview