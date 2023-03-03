‘Did somebody lose their she-shed?’ Shed that fell off semi-truck blocks road in Clearview

CLEARVIEW, Wash. — People living along one street in Clearview saw a strange sight Friday morning.

“Somebody lose their she-shed?” The Washington State Department of Transportation asked in a Tweet at 6:41 a.m.

…Somebody lose their she-shed? This isn't actually on one of our roads, but our cameras have spotted a…shed…blocking all lanes in both directions of 180th Street Southeast, just west of SR 9, in #Clearview. This is a Snohomish County road, so they'll have updates. pic.twitter.com/0CRUk74Xup — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) March 3, 2023

The wayward shed is blocking both directions of 180th Street Southeast, just west of State Route 9.

Shortly before 7 a.m., WSDOT said the shed had been on a semi-truck when it fell off into the street.

At around 10 a.m., the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said the road remained closed while deputies try to find out who the shed belongs to.

Deputies said it appears that the driver of the semi-truck struck several power poles before the shed fell off and then got out of the truck and fled. Utility vehicles were seen in the area.

The shed, which was badly damaged in the fall, has been torn apart with heavy equipment. The debris is scattered across the road, and video from Chopper 7 late Friday morning showed its remains being loaded into a dump truck.

There is no ETA for when the road will reopen.