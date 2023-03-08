Bill to amend police pursuit bill on life support; must pass legislative session today

A big blow to efforts to give law enforcement the ability to chase more suspects again. But lawmakers behind a bill to greenlight pursuits insist their fight isn’t over yet.

Members of the state House refused to bring the bill to the floor for a vote Tuesday morning.

The new legislation would change a very controversial 2021 state law which puts limitations on when officers and deputies can chase a suspect when they refuse to stop.

And critics say the current law is jeopardizing public safety.

In fact, we have heard that almost from the moment the law went into effect, from law enforcement and from much of the public they are sworn to serve.

"House Bill 1363 is probably one of the most significant pieces of legislation that has been debated in committee this year," Rep. Eric Robertson (R-Sumner), said on the House floor Tuesday. He and 39 of his colleagues on both sides of the political aisle introduced legislation that would amend the law to restore the "reasonable suspicion standard" like for pursuits of the past. "Madam Speaker, our entire state is experiencing an uptick in criminal activity," insisted Robertson. "It's plagued our communities and this piece of legislation will help curtail that." But his efforts to get the House to vote on it on the floor died, on a 38-to-57 vote. Current law places strict limits on when officers and deputies can initiate a pursuit. They must have probable cause of a violent crime or sexual assault, the potential of imminent threat to public safety, or a suspicion of DUI. We met plenty of critics outside the Snohomish County courthouse in Everett. "I don't think it's very smart," said Brian Kellogg of Onalaska. "I think if they believe that they have committed a crime, they should be able to chase them." "It's out of hand," said Terry Gleave of Arlington. "Our government needs to change. We need our police back." But Jeremiah Styles, an Everett personal injury lawyer, says he thinks the new law is working. "Because police chases can injure innocent bystanders," Styles said. "So, it seems like a great law to me." But opponents of the law say they are not giving up. They are planning a rally in Olympia on Wednesday afternoon. It's their last chance to get the amendment passed this session.