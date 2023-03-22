Close
LOCAL NEWS

Seattle Humane reports surge in pet surrenders due to rising costs amidst inflation

Mar 22, 2023, 11:21 AM
Pets are being returned to the Humane Society due to economic conditions. (KIRO 7)
SEATTLE — Seattle Humane is seeing more people in the area surrendering their pets due to rising costs.

In just the last two years, the organization has seen requests to surrender jump from 1,300 to 3,000 a year.

“It’s very difficult for them to have to decide whether to take care of themselves or take care of their pets,” Brandon Macz of Seattle Humane said. “A lot of it has to do with loss of housing, housing costs, pet food increases. Inflation is affecting pet ownership the way it’s affecting everyone else.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, costs in the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue area have risen 1.4 percent in the last two months and are up eight percent from last year.

Buttercup, a female dog, was found recently wandering at Bellevue College’s campus, and her owner was nowhere to be found.

“Buttercup was found wandering around the Bellevue college campus. She did have a harness that said ‘Help me’ on it,” Macz said. “We’re not very sure whether or not it was put there by the owner because they needed help or put there because they were hoping someone would help Buttercup.”

Buttercup underwent surgery and is now recovering at Seattle Humane.

Macz said they’ve tried to find the owner but haven’t had any luck. She’ll be available for adoption beginning March 22nd.

Macz said the last thing they want is for owners to have to give up their pets.

Seattle Humane has several programs to help those who may be facing hard times, including a program that puts pets in temporary foster homes while their owners get back on their feet. They also have a Pet Food Bank and other resources for anyone who needs help caring for their pet.

