Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Strike over pay paralyzes rail, air travel in Germany

Mar 27, 2023, 12:20 AM
Trains are parked near the central train station in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, March 27, 2023. Ger...
Trains are parked near the central train station in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, March 27, 2023. Germany faces a nationwide public transport strike on Monday. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

BERLIN (AP) — Trains, planes and public transit systems stood still across much of Germany on Monday as labor unions called a major one-day strike over salaries in an effort to win inflation-busting raises for their members.

The 24-hour walkout also affected cargo transport by rail and ship, as workers at the country’s ports and waterways joined the strike.

Many commuters opted to drive, causing delays on the roads, while those who could worked from home.

Unions are seeking a pay increase of at least 10.5% and have dismissed offers from employers of 5% in two stages plus one-off payments.

Labor strikes are a regular occurrence in Germany and normally end in a compromise deal between unions and employers.

The walkout already caused disruption and delays Sunday, as travelers scrambled to reach their destinations early.

World

Associated Press

A steel plant ready for war shows hit to Ukraine’s economy

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Flak jackets are piled up at Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal steel plant, and anti-tank traps guard the entrance. Whenever air raid sirens sound — and they go off every day — most workers head to one of the 16 bomb shelters scattered across the sprawling grounds. But some keep working — braving not […]
1 day ago
Former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou waves as Ma leaves for China, at Taoyuan International Airport...
Associated Press

Taiwan’s former leader Ma begins China visit

TAOYUAN, Taiwan (AP) — Former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou departed for a 12-day tour of China Monday, a day after Taiwan lost another of its 14 diplomatic partners to China. The ex-president is visiting in a private capacity, bringing a delegation of academics and college students for exchanges, as well as members of his family, […]
1 day ago
FILE - Protesters march, with the Pantheon monument in background, during a demonstration in Paris,...
Associated Press

In Macron’s France, streets and fields seethe with protest

PARIS (AP) — A big day has come for French high school student Elisa Fares. At age 17, she is taking part in her first protest. In a country that taught the world about people power with its revolution of 1789 — and a country again seething with anger against its leaders — graduating from […]
1 day ago
People walk past the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in New York. Stocks are op...
Associated Press

Asian shares mixed after weekend lull in bank worries

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares were mixed on Monday after stocks on Wall Street shook off a weak start to end higher on Wall Street last week despite persisting worries over banks on both sides of the Atlantic. Coming off a lull in fresh news of troubles over the weekend, benchmarks slipped in Hong Kong, […]
1 day ago
FILE - German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi speak during ...
Associated Press

Florida school uproar leads Italy to invite viewing ‘David’

ROME (AP) — A Florence museum on Sunday invited parents and students from a Florida charter school to view Michelangelo’s “David” in person after the school principal was forced to resign following parental complaints that an image of the nude Renaissance masterpiece was shown to a sixth-grade art class. Florence Mayor Dario Nardella also tweeted […]
1 day ago
The Monastery of the Caves, also known as Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, one of the holiest sites of Eastern ...
Associated Press

Tensions on the rise at revered Kyiv monastery complex

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The courtyards of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra have been busy with more than just the usual worshippers, going to and from its churches in the sprawling monastic complex that is Ukraine’s most revered Orthodox site. Also busy Friday were people in civilian clothes, loading cars with plasma televisions, furniture and other items […]
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Strike over pay paralyzes rail, air travel in Germany