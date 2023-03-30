Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

New FBI docs: Las Vegas mass shooter was angry at casinos

Mar 30, 2023, 11:31 AM | Updated: 3:00 pm
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The high-stakes gambler who opened fire on a concert crowd on the Las Vegas Strip, injuring hundreds more, was angry over how the casinos were treating him despite his high-roller status, according to FBI documents made public this week.

The cache of new documents offers the strongest indication yet of why gunman Stephen Paddock carried out the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

But Kelly McMahill, a former Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department official who headed the agency’s criminal investigation into the shooting, said there was no strong indication that Paddock’s motive was anger at the casinos.

“There’s no way that LVMPD would have hidden any potential motive from our victims and survivors for five years,” McMahill said.

A fellow gambler, whose name is redacted from the hundreds of pages of new documents, told the FBI that casinos had previously treated high rollers like Paddock to free cruises, flights, penthouse suites, rides in “nice cars” and tours in wine country.

But in the years leading up to the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting in Las Vegas, the red carpet treatment had faded, the gambler said, and casinos even began banning some high rollers “for playing well and winning large quantities of money.” Paddock had been banned from three Reno casinos, the gambler said.

The gambler said he believed “the stress could easily be what caused” Paddock “to snap.”

The revelation comes years after the FBI in Las Vegas and the local police department concluded their investigations without a definitive motive, although both agencies said Paddock burned through more than $1.5 million, became obsessed with guns, and distanced himself from his girlfriend and family in the months leading up to the shooting.

In a statement Thursday, Las Vegas police defended their inconclusive findings and dismissed the importance of the documents released this week in response to an open-records request from the Wall Street Journal.

“We were unable to determine a motive for the shooter,” the statement said. “Speculating on a motive causes more harm to the hundreds of people who were victims that night.”

Paddock acted alone, killed himself as SWAT officers closed in, and left no manifesto or “even a note to answer questions” about his motive for the rampage, then-Sheriff Joe Lombardo said in 2018. Lombardo, now the governor of Nevada, declined to comment Thursday.

The 10-minute massacre unfolded on the final night of the three-day Route 91 Harvest Music Festival across the street from the Mandalay Bay resort.

Authorities have said Paddock, 64, unleashed a barrage of bullets into the crowd of 22,000 people from his corner suite on the 32nd floor of the hotel.

His gambling habits made him a sought-after casino patron. Mandalay Bay employees gave him a free $590-per-night suite with a commanding view of the Strip and the music festival and let him use a service elevator to take up his multiple suitcases. Hidden inside those suitcases were the guns he’d use for the massacre.

A dozen of Paddock’s weapons were modified with rapid-fire “bump stocks,” attachments that effectively convert semi-automatic rifles into fully automated weapons. Some had bipod braces and scopes. Authorities said his guns had been legally purchased.

But before setting up his perch in the Mandalay Bay, Paddock also researched other large venues. He booked rooms overlooking Chicago’s Lollapalooza festival in August 2017 and the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas near the Strip.

“What we know from (Paddock’s internet) search history is that he was looking for a large crowd of people, which, of course, he ended up finding,” said McMahill, the former Las Vegas police official.

The FBI, in its final report released in 2019, said Paddock had sought notoriety in the attack and maybe wanted to follow in his father’s criminal footsteps. The report also said his physical and mental health was declining as his wealth diminished.

“If we ever discover a motive, whether it’s 10 years from now, 20 years from now, I have faith that LVMPD would contact victims first before making something public,” McMahill said. “It’s the right thing to do.”

___

Associated Press writer Ken Ritter in Las Vegas contributed to this report.

National News

Bishop Henry C. Williams, of Oakland, testifies during the Reparations Task Force meeting in Sacram...
Associated Press

How California reparations proposals could become law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Reparations for Black residents in California will move to the state Legislature once a first-in-the-nation task force submits its recommendations and findings by July 1. But the task force will not propose a cash restitution amount for individuals, opting instead to leave it to lawmakers to figure out how much descendants […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

Kansas moves to help survivors pursue child sex abuse claims

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Abuse survivors and advocates who’ve pushed for legislation making it easier in Kansas to prosecute abusers and file lawsuits decades later have achieved a breakthrough in the Legislature, where the proposal is advancing quickly. The bill would remove limits on how long prosecutors have to file charges against suspects for any […]
15 hours ago
The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. Russia's securi...
Associated Press

American detained in Russia a ‘brave, committed’ journalist

Working as a journalist in Moscow seemed a natural fit for Evan Gershkovich, the son of immigrants from the Soviet Union who grew up speaking Russian at home in Princeton, N.J. After he graduated in 2014 from Bowdoin College, one of the country’s most selective schools, however, “it took me awhile to figure out that […]
15 hours ago
Former President Donald Trump listens as he speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane afte...
Associated Press

Lawyer: Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime

A lawyer for Donald Trump said Thursday he's been told that the former president has been indicted in New York.
15 hours ago
FILE - Bill Hurley, of Chesterfield, N.H., fills out his ballot at the Chesterfield, N.H., polling ...
Associated Press

New Hampshire Senate votes to protect presidential primary

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s prominent place in the presidential nominating calendar would be enshrined in the state’s constitution under a measure that won unanimous support Thursday in the state Senate. If 60% of the House agrees, voters would be asked in November 2024 whether to add language to the constitution mirroring an existing […]
15 hours ago
FILE - Rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s decis...
Associated Press

Ex-Boston officer charged with assaulting cop in Jan. 6 riot

BOSTON (AP) — A former Boston police officer was arrested Thursday on charges that he assaulted a police officer after storming the U.S. Capitol with the mob of President Donald Trump supporters on Jan. 6, 2021. Joseph Robert Fisher is accused of pushing a chair into a Capitol police officer inside the building as the […]
15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.
Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
New FBI docs: Las Vegas mass shooter was angry at casinos