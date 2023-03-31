Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Asian stocks follow Wall St up ahead of US inflation update

Mar 30, 2023, 11:41 PM
A person walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securiti...
A person walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tokyo. Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher Friday ahead of a United States inflation update that traders hope will prompt the Federal Reserve to ease plans for more interest rate hikes. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher Friday ahead of a United States inflation update traders hope might prompt the Federal Reserve to ease plans for more interest rate hikes.

Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Oil prices declined.

Wall Street rose Thursday as worries about the global financial system eased following the collapse of two U.S. banks and one in Switzerland.

Traders hope a measure of U.S. inflation due out Friday that is closely watched by the Federal Reserve will show upward pressure on prices easing. That might prompt the Fed to postpone plans for a possible rate hike at its May meeting.

A softer inflation reading would be a “signal to continue with the risk-on theme,” said Tim Waterer of Kohle Capital Markets in a report.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3% to 3,270.70 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.7% to 20,458.17.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo advanced 0.9% to 28,033.53 after government data showed factory output rebounded and retail sales rose in February.

The Kospi in Seoul added 0.9% to 2,475.06 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 was 0.8% higher at 7,177.80.

India’s Sensex opened up 1% at 58,567.37. New Zealand and Jakarta declined while Singapore and Bangkok advanced.

Traders were rattled by this month’s bank failures but regulators appear to have calmed fears by promising lending measures if needed to keep other institutions stable after repeated rate hikes caused prices of bonds and other assets on their books to fall.

Markets have shifted focus back to uncertainty about the global economic outlook as the Fed and other central banks try to extinguish inflation.

Traders have begun betting the Fed will be forced to cut rates as early as mid-year to shore up economic growth. That is despite statements by Fed officials that they plan to raise rates one more time before holding them steady into at least early 2024.

The Fed’s key lending rate stands at a range of 4.75% to 5%, up from close to zero at the start of last year.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.6% on Thursday to 4,050.83 for its fifth gain in six days.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% to 32,859.03. The Nasdaq composite gained 0.7%, to 12,013.47.

Expectations for easier rates in turn have helped to buoy the Big Tech stocks that dominate the S&P 500 and other indexes.

Amazon rose 1.7% on Thursday, while Apple and Microsoft also rose.

A report Thursday showed slightly more U.S. workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected. That could be a sign of increased layoffs, but the number is low compared with historical levels.

In a separate report, the government revised down its estimate for how much the U.S. economy grew during the last three months of 2022. But it also still showed growth.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude shed 5 cents to $74.32 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose $1.40 on Thursday to $74.37. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, lost 16 cents to $78.44 per barrel in London. It advanced 99 cents the previous session to $79.27.

The dollar gained to 132.99 yen from Thursday’s 132.47 yen. The euro declined to $1.0896 from $1.0904.

World

King Charles III of Great Britain, right, leaves the Brodowin ecovillage in the rain, Germany, Thur...
Associated Press

King Charles III visits Hamburg on final leg of foreign trip

BERLIN (AP) — King Charles III is boarding a carriage, though not the horse-drawn kind, for the final leg of his three-day visit to Germany, which will bring him and Camilla, the queen consort, by train Friday to the northern port city of Hamburg. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier plans to accompany the British royals on […]
3 hours ago
Associated Press

Members of exiled Chinese church detained in Thailand

PATTAYA, Thailand (AP) — More than 60 members of a Chinese Christian church have been detained in Thailand, supporters said Friday, raising fears they may be returned to their home country, where they face possible persecution. Deana Brown, one of two American supporters detained along with the church members, told The Associated Press that Thai […]
1 day ago
Associated Press

US Mideast envoy hopeful Saudi-Iran détente will help region

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — The Biden administration is hopeful that warming ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia will help deescalate conflicts and crises across the Middle East, a senior U.S. diplomat said Thursday. The détente between the two regional heavyweights could help bring Yemen’s nine-year civil war to an end, Barbara Leaf said. Earlier this […]
1 day ago
FILE - Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik speaks during a news conference after claiming victory in ...
Associated Press

Blinken compares Bosnia Serb leader to Putin

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has compared the policies of the Bosnia Serb separatist leader to those of Russian President Vladimir Putin following his moves to curb dissent and LGBTQ rights. Blinken tweeted late Wednesday that “Milorad Dodik’s attacks on basic rights and freedoms in Republika Srpska show he is […]
1 day ago
FILE - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday,...
Associated Press

Russia to keep missile test notices under Cold War-era deal

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia will continue to give the U.S. advance notice about its missile tests despite suspending the last remaining nuclear arms treaty between the two countries, a top Russian diplomat said Thursday. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov’s statement reversed one he made Wednesday, when he said Moscow had halted all information exchanges with […]
1 day ago
A worker is silhouetted against spectators seats at Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium, one of the venues pre...
Associated Press

Tears, anger as Indonesian soccer fears FIFA sanctions

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian soccer players and fans reacted with tears and outrage after the country was stripped of hosting rights for the Under-20 World Cup only eight weeks before the start of the tournament amid political turmoil over Israel’s participation, leaving Indonesian soccer at risk of further sanctions. The youth soccer event was […]
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.
Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Asian stocks follow Wall St up ahead of US inflation update