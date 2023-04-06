Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Utah woman who died in ice climbing accident saved another

Apr 6, 2023, 11:44 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Salt Lake City woman who died in a weekend ice climbing accident is being credited with saving the life of a fellow climber by pushing her out of the way when the ice above them fractured, officials said.

Meg O’Neill, 41, and two others were climbing the 420 foot (128 meter) tall frozen Raven Falls in northeastern Utah on Sunday when the accident happened.

Her death was confirmed by Camille Fiducia, the founder of an organization called Embark Outdoors, where O’Neill was the assistant director, KSTU-TV reports.

O’Neill’s body was recovered Monday evening underneath what the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office described as “two huge blocks of ice.”

“Our sincere condolences to all effected by this tragedy, to the family of this brave, courageous woman who lost her life while saving another,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

A 24-year-old man in the climbing party fell about 40 feet (12 meters) and was injured while the 21-year-old woman that O’Neill pushed out of the way was able to climb down and drive to a spot with cellphone reception to call for help. The man was rescued via helicopter and taken to the hospital.

Fiducia said O’Neill was a prolific climber and a committed outdoors person. She was a former science teacher at Utah International Charter School, where she founded a hiking club and leadership program, according to her biography on the Embark Outdoors website.

Fiducia said she and O’Neill shared the vision of making the outdoors a more inclusive place.

National News

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with Pre...

Associated Press

Washington state man pleads guilty in Jan. 6 insurrection

A Washington state man accused of entering the U.S. Capitol with a pro-Trump mob during the Jan. 6 deadly insurrection has pleaded guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

12 hours ago

A woman walks past flowers left outside an apartment building where a technology executive was fata...

Associated Press

Few details in SF stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Details of how tech executive Bob Lee came to be fatally stabbed in downtown San Francisco early Tuesday were scarce as friends and family continued to mourn the man they called brilliant, kind and unlike others in the industry. San Francisco police found Lee, 43, on the sidewalk in front of […]

12 hours ago

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter flies over the Venice Fishing Pier Thursday morning, April 6, 2023, a...

Associated Press

Police: 4 dead in plane crash off Florida’s Gulf Coast

VENICE, Fla. (AP) — The bodies of two men and two women have been recovered following a small plane crash just off Florida’s Gulf Coast, police said Thursday. The plane had just taken off from Venice Airport when it crashed into the Gulf of Mexico west of the city’s fishing pier just after 9:30 p.m. […]

12 hours ago

FILE - An American Red Cross Disaster Relief van sits outside the Camas Church of the Nazarene, Oct...

Associated Press

Americans know very little about charities, new poll finds

The first comprehensive poll to measure public attitudes on foundations and nonprofits offers signs that charitable organizations are more trusted than other institutions, such as businesses, governments, and the news media. But it shows many warning signs for nonprofits, given how little Americans know about charities and the pessimism they have about the ability of […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Court rules documents in Sanford case must be unsealed

The South Dakota Supreme Court ruled Thursday that affidavits from an investigation into child pornography allegations against billionaire philanthropist T. Denny Sanford must be unsealed. In 2019, South Dakota investigators searched his email account, as well as his cellular and internet service providers, for evidence of possession of child pornography, after his accounts were flagged […]

12 hours ago

FILE - The remains of a mobile home that was torn apart by a tornado cover the ground in Glen Allen...

Associated Press

Patrol: Missouri tornado victims were in trailer or camper

The five people who were killed when a tornado barreled through their Missouri village were inside a mobile home or adjacent camper that were obliterated, authorities said Thursday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol released the names of the victims. Glenn Burcks, 62, lived in the mobile home. Susan Sullivan, 57, also lived there along with […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Utah woman who died in ice climbing accident saved another