Suspect in custody for possible Northern California shooting

Apr 6, 2023, 2:10 PM | Updated: 3:32 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


ROSEVILLE, Calif. (AP) — At least three people were hospitalized and a suspect in custody Thursday after a possible shooting in Northern California.

A spokesperson for Sutter Roseville Medical Center said three people were at the hospital. It was not immediately clear whether they had gunshot wounds or other injuries, or if there were other victims.

Officer Ricardo Ortiz with the California Highway Patrol said a suspect was taken into custody but provided no other details, including whether the suspect had been injured.

Roseville is a city of about 150,000 residents roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of Sacramento.

A large police presence had earlier descended on a park in Roseville for an “active law enforcement situation,” the Roseville Police Department said on Twitter around 1:50 p.m.

“The scene is safe at this time,” the police department said about 30 minutes later. People were urged to avoid the area.

Earlier, a police dispatcher said the department was responding to a shooter but that no other details were immediately available.

A lockdown was lifted at a local fitness center and library, the Roseville Police Department said.

All the children participating in camps were safe, the city’s Parks, Recreation and Events Department had said in a Facebook post.

“Please avoid the area and do not attempt to pick up your children from camp until the situation is resolved and we provide further direction,” the department wrote.

The fitness center is a sprawling sports complex at the edge of a large park with a gym, basketball court and playground.

___

Dazio reported from Los Angeles. AP writers Adam Beam in Sacramento, California, and Chris Weber in Los Angeles contributed.

