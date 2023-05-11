Woman accused of aiding 2 men who escaped from Philadelphia prison

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two inmates who escaped Sunday night from a Philadelphia prison were aided by a woman in the city, who authorities said Thursday had been charged with escape and conspiracy.

A judge set bail at $500,000 for Xianni Stalling, though that ruling was being appealed by prosecutors who had sought $2 million bail. She was arrested around 1 a.m. Wednesday by U.S. Marshals. She was being represented by the public defender’s office, which declined to comment.

Ameen Hurst, 18, and Nasir Grant, 24, escaped from the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center, one of several prison facilities clustered together along State Road, around 8:30 p.m. Sunday by cutting a hole in a fence surrounding a recreation yard, the Philadelphia Department of Prisons has said. The two men were gone for nearly 19 hours before officials knew they were missing. As of late Thursday afternoon, their location was still unknown to law enforcement.

Hurst was charged with four counts of murder, while Grant was being held on conspiracy drug charges and conspiracy weapons charges. Officials have said the inmates were housed in the same unit, but different cells.

Authorities said Thursday that there is evidence that Stalling was communicating with one of the escaped inmates, but declined further comment. She was also charged with hindering apprehension and use of a communication facility.

This story has been updated to correct that the woman’s last name is Stalling, not Stallings.