Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Baseball legend Steve Garvey considering US Senate bid in California, energizing beleaguered GOP

Jun 1, 2023, 11:32 AM

FILE - Former San Diego Padres Steve Garvey waves to fans before a baseball game against the St. Lo...

FILE - Former San Diego Padres Steve Garvey waves to fans before a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday, June 29, 2019, in San Diego. Garvey, who played in Los Angeles and San Diego, is considering entering California's 2024 U.S. Senate race as a Republican. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull,File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull,File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LOS ANGELES (AP) — You’d have to go back a generation — to 1988 — to find the last time a Republican candidate won a U.S. Senate race in heavily Democratic California. This time, the party might get an MVP on the ballot.

Baseball legend Steve Garvey, who played for the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, is meeting with voters and senior GOP officials as he weighs a potential 2024 Senate bid in a race that already has several prominent Democratic contenders in the field. He appeared at a recent fundraiser for Republican Rep. Michelle Steel in Orange County, where he signed baseballs and talked about his potential candidacy.

“He is seriously considering entering the race,” said veteran consultant Andy Gharakhani, who is advising Garvey.

The 74-year-old Garvey had an 18-year major league career. He was National League MVP in 1974 and retired from baseball in 1987.

Garvey has flirted with the possibility of entering politics before, including after his retirement from baseball, when he teased a possible U.S. Senate run but never became a candidate.

“I have been approached to run for office and am exploring that. No announcement is imminent,” Garvey said in a statement released by a Dodgers team spokesperson.

Garvey’s candidacy would reorder a growing field that already includes Democratic Reps. Dianne Feinstein, who has announced she is not seeking another term.

Still, even with his celebrity sparkle, Garvey would enter the race as an underdog. Democrats hold every statewide office and dominate the legislative and congressional delegations. Republicans — who are outnumbered about 2-to-1 by Democratic voters in the state — have struggled for years to find candidates for top offices.

In the state’s last two U.S. Senate races, GOP candidates performed so poorly in the primary elections that only Democrats advanced to the November ballot. Garvey’s candidacy could give the GOP a chance to make the November election, potentially lifting party turnout and also helping down-ballot GOP candidates.

“I think Steve Garvey would be one of the most interesting and dynamic candidates for a statewide office Republicans have had in decades,” said Republican National Committeeman Shawn Steel, who is married to the congresswoman.

“He’s good on the stump … and he reminds me of a Reagan-esque approach,” Steel added, referring to former Republican President Ronald Reagan, another Californian.

___

AP Writer Beth Harris contributed.

National News

Associated Press

New Mexico imposes oil and gas moratorium on state land near schools

COUNSELOR, N.M. (AP) — Members of the Navajo community have complained to Samuel Sage for years about the noise and vibrations that rattle their homes. They tell him about the dust kicked up by heavy trucks traveling the surrounding dirt roads and the smells that come from some of the oil and natural gas wells […]

12 hours ago

This photo provided by David Moran shows Jeff Titus, center, who was released from a prison in Cold...

Associated Press

Charges dropped against man who served 21 years in prison for deaths of 2 Michigan hunters

DETROIT (AP) — Prosecutors dropped murder charges Thursday against a man who spent nearly 21 years in prison for the fatal shooting of two Michigan hunters. Jeff Titus was released from prison in February when authorities acknowledged that critical information about another suspect — an Ohio serial killer — was never shared with his trial […]

12 hours ago

The Pride Flag flies at the Wisconsin State Capitol, Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP P...

Associated Press

Governor raises gay pride flag over Wisconsin Capitol in show of support for LGBTQ+ community

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — State workers acting on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ orders raised a gay pride flag over the Wisconsin Capitol on Thursday in a sign of support for the LGBTQ+ community as it weathers heightened attacks from conservatives across the country. Workers raised the progress pride flag during a noon ceremony as Evers […]

12 hours ago

Lee Hanson, left, and Ryan Martin of Hanson Maritime Company transfer float bags and other boat sal...

Associated Press

Authorities recover bodies of 2 sisters after vessel found submerged in Alaska; 2 still missing

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Authorities have recovered the bodies of two sisters onboard a fishing charter boat that was found partially submerged off southeast Alaska amid rough seas. Two others remain missing from the charter, which was taken by two vacationing couples. Alaska State Troopers said they believe the bodies are those of Danielle Agcaoili, […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Man sentenced to life in killing of mother of 2 New Mexico State Police officers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A Mexican national convicted of the 2019 slaying of the mother of two New Mexico State Police officers in a case that drew national attentione has been sentenced to life in prison. Luis Talamantes-Romero also received an additional prison term of 26½ years on Wednesday for eight other felony convictions in […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Lawyer arrested in connection with sexual assaults in Boston 15 years ago waives extradition

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man suspected in a series of sexual assaults in Boston that took place about 15 years ago agreed to waive extradition back to Massachusetts during his initial court appearance. Matthew J. Nilo, 35, who is a lawyer, was arrested Tuesday at his Weehawken home and briefly appeared […]

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Baseball legend Steve Garvey considering US Senate bid in California, energizing beleaguered GOP