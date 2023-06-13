Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Seattle school bus drivers reach contract, strike avoided

Jun 13, 2023, 1:00 PM

seattle school bus contract...

Bus drivers and mechanics agree on a deal that will avoid a strike. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The threat of a Seattle school bus strike is gone after the union representing many of the drivers and mechanics for the Seattle School District (SSD) signed a new contract.

Zūm school bus drivers and mechanics overwhelmingly ratified their first contract as members of Teamsters Local 174, which members voted by 97% to ratify Saturday, June 10.

Seattle school bus drivers authorize strike: ‘We don’t cross picket lines’

“It was crucial that this group win a strong contract to protect the school bus industry standard in Seattle, and these brand-new Teamsters’ solidarity and strength accomplished that goal,” Local 174 Secretary-Treasurer Rick Hicks said. “Zūm seems to generally be a good employer, but new equipment and a nice breakroom do not make up for underpaid employees with insufficient benefits.”

The group of 150 members had voted to authorize a strike two weeks ago.

This new contract means that Seattle School District (SSD) yellow bus service will be provided exclusively by Teamster members working at Zūm and First Student, the other company that employs bus drivers for the city.

SSD bus service had been performed by First Student as the sole provider until the 2022-2023 school year when the district awarded half the routes to California-based Zūm.

What Doug Baldwin told Seattle University graduates in commencement address

The contract includes key union requests, including meaningful wage increases, improved medical coverage, union retirement, paid holidays, and grievance procedure.

One big sticking point for the union was the ability to honor other union’s picket lines, and new language in the contract protects the workers ability to do so.

“Thankfully, after the Company was forced to realize their workers were willing to go on strike for a first contract, Zūm management stepped up to the plate and agreed to a contract our members were proud to vote for,” Hicks said. “This agreement is a victory for all involved and will continue to improve the lives of the people responsible for transporting our most precious cargo – our children.”

The contract lasts through August 31, 2026.

Local News

air tahiti nui...

Bill Kaczaraba

Air Tahiti Nui to increase number of flights from Seattle to Paris

Air Tahiti Nui has announced an increase in its roundtrip service from Seattle to Paris starting on June 13.

16 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Bridget Chavez, KIRO 7 News

Black bear startles Kirkland residents when seen roaming on decks and drinking from bird feeders

A black bear was spotted Monday morning in a Kirkland neighborhood less than half a mile away from Bridle Trails State Park.

16 hours ago

Seattle city hall park...

L.B. Gilbert

Seattle City Hall Park reopens, hoping to shed troubled past

After being closed for almost two years, Seattle City Hall Park has reopened, hoping that several improvements will help keep the park safe.

16 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump speaks during the North Carolina Republican Party Convention in Green...

Associated Press

Live updates | Trump stops by Cuban eatery after court appearance

The indictment marks the first time in U.S. history that a former president faces criminal charges by the federal government he once oversaw.

16 hours ago

belltown victim shot...

L.B. Gilbert

Two people shot in Belltown, pregnant woman in critical condition

Seattle Police are on the scene of a shooting in Belltown that has left at least one victim with a gunshot wound.

16 hours ago

seattle Harrell housing levy ballot...

L.B. Gilbert

Harrell to sign $970M housing levy, moves to Seattle-wide ballot

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is set to sign a renewal of the Housing Levy that is used to fund affordable housing in the city.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Seattle school bus drivers reach contract, strike avoided