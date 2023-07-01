Close
LOCAL NEWS

Republicans may have front-runner as Dave Reichert files for 2024 governor’s race

Jun 30, 2023, 8:07 PM

Republican U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert (AP file photo)

Some big-time political firepower has been added to the 2024 gubernatorial race. The Republicans may have their front-runner.

On Friday night, KIRO 7 learned that former King County Sheriff and former congressman Dave Reichert has filed with the public disclosure commission as a candidate for governor.

Reichert served as a member of Congress from 2005 to 2019. But he might be best known as the former King County Sheriff who helped track down the Green River Killer.

Reichert is now joining a growing field that includes big names such as Attorney General Bob Ferguson, Public Lands Commissioner Hillary Franz, as well as State Senator Mark Mullet — all on the Democratic side.

So far there has not been an official announcement from Reichert but a former Republican candidate for Congress, Jesse Jensen, tweeted this evening, saying he’s “incredibly excited to say it’s official.”

Richert has been a Republican who has been consistently critical of former president Donald Trump.

Back in May, Governor Inslee announced he would not be running for a fourth term.

KIRO 7 has reached out to Reichert for comment but so far have not heard back.

