Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Ursula: Aurora Ave. arrests just a step to fight sex trafficking in Seattle

Jul 6, 2023, 7:38 AM | Updated: 7:45 am

sex trafficking aurora...

(KIRO 7)

(KIRO 7)

Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show's Profile Picture

BY


Weekdays on KIRO Newsradio 9am - 12pm

On any given day, if you drive on Aurora Avenue in north Seattle, you’ll see young women in spiked, plastic heels and skimpy outfits sauntering on the side of the busy highway.

And before long, you see a driver pull over, and then they disappear, likely into one of the many cheap motels nearby.

Gee, Ursula disagree on recent arrests of johns on Seattle’s Aurora Avenue

I still get shocked when I see this play out in broad daylight, so I was happy to hear that Seattle police recently arrested seven men after they allegedly tried to hire undercover cops posing as prostitutes.

Some may argue that’s a waste of SPD’s time and resources. I wholeheartedly disagree.

Sex trafficking is not a victimless crime. According to Port of Seattle data, anywhere from 500 to 700 children are forced into sex work every year in King County alone. It’s become much easier for pimps to coerce and exploit young girls online, and they make it nearly impossible for them to escape.

Case in point: in October of 2022, federal prosecutors say a 30-year-old self-described pimp named Winston Burt brought three women to Seattle after trafficking them in California and Arizona. His street name was “Dice Capone,” and he recruited other women in Seattle to work for him.

At least two of them had his name tattooed on their faces as a brand. Authorities say he lived in a million-dollar six-bedroom home in south Seattle and drove them to that stretch of Aurora Avenue where the women earned him $2,000 a day in exchange for food and drugs. When they tried to quit, he allegedly beat and pistol-whipped them, and one was finally able to escape after flagging down a rideshare driver.

Every time I see the girls walking slowly along Aurora with cell phones in hand, I imagine what kind of hell they face on a daily basis. And while I think the pimps are the scum of the Earth and should face the most dire consequences, the customers or “the johns” are also to blame and should be arrested.

More from Ursula: A personal story on how drug addiction affects us all

One SPD officer who’s worked the beat on Aurora says one sex worker they picked up was only 12 years old! Twelve!

So not only are these “johns” having sex with kids, but there’s also a major power imbalance. The King County Prosecutor’s Office found that between 2013 to 2021, nearly 80% of charged “johns” were white men who had well-paying jobs. About 45% of the young women involved in sex trafficking cases during that same time were Black, many coming from abusive homes.

The buyers have all the power, making the situation ripe for exploitation. And the young women are too scared to turn in their pimps, so between that and the fact that SPD is short-staffed, sex trafficking in Seattle has essentially gone unchecked.

In their press release announcing the arrests of the seven men, SPD said they “remain committed to allocating resources to respond to and investigate complaints of human trafficking, whether sex or forced labor.”

I’m all for it, but based on the number of young girls I see selling sex on Aurora Avenue, a lot more needs to be done.

Listen to Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin weekday mornings from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Gee and Ursula Show

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

prostitution...

Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

Gee, Ursula disagree on recent arrests of johns on Seattle’s Aurora Avenue

Seattle Police arrested seven johns along Aurora Avenue last week. The increased emphasis was aimed at the buyers of victims of human trafficking.

1 day ago

graffiti cheerful...

Dave Ross

Ross: Maybe graffiti would be nicer if it was more cheerful

I had yesterday off, so I didn’t feel obligated to think any deep thoughts, but on my way to West Seattle, I did see something that I feel I need to mention.

1 day ago

laws regulating social media...

Dave Ross

Ross: Staying relevant with the kids is getting harder and harder

Screen time, which used to be considered bad for young children, has become the only way for a lot of them to see their grandparents.

6 days ago

time money loved ones...

Gee Scott

Gee: Time is money but time with loved ones is worth more

I only remember a few monetary gifts that my dad bought me, but I remember how much time he spent with me.

7 days ago

lawyer free counseling...

Michael Goldenkranz, guest commentary

Ross: Faith leads lawyer to provide free counseling

I've been very fortunate to be part of a dedicated volunteer legal team that's provided by our bar association

7 days ago

pinwheels peer pressure pre-school...

Dave Ross

Ross: Pinwheels and peer pressure at a pre-school grad ceremony

Yesterday we were especially proud of our 3-year-old because she successfully completed her grade as a Huckleberry and is moving on through preschool

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Ursula: Aurora Ave. arrests just a step to fight sex trafficking in Seattle