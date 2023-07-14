Close
LOCAL NEWS

SR 520, Montlake Boulevard closures start this weekend

Jul 14, 2023, 7:46 AM | Updated: 8:46 am

sr 520 montlake...

The Montlake Lid project is still on schedule to wrap up in early 2024. (Chris Sullivan/KIRO Newsradio)

(Chris Sullivan/KIRO Newsradio)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is warning Seattle area drivers of closures starting Friday, July 14, affecting State Route 520 and Montlake Boulevard for the next two weeks.

The roads will be partially or wholly shut down as construction crews work on a key part of the SR 520 Montlake Project, which will lid one of the busiest streets in the city. Creating a new bicycle and pedestrian bridge, public transit stops, and green space over Montlake.

More on Montlake Lid: SR-520 Montlake Project to hit milestone this weekend

Starting at 11 p.m. July 14, westbound SR 520 will close from 92nd Ave Northeast in Clyde Hill and I-5 in Seattle until 5 a.m. Monday, July 17.

Eastbound Interstate 90 will also be closed from Seattle to Mercer Island from 11:59 p.m. on Friday, July 14, to 7 a.m. on Saturday, July 15. To prevent disruptions for drivers, WSDOT said that Eastbound SR 520 will be reduced to one lane instead of fully closing beginning at 11 p.m. Friday, July 14, until 9 a.m. Saturday, July 15 to help ease traffic. Eastbound SR 520 will fully close afterward and reopen along with westbound traffic Monday morning.

“Travelers will encounter what we’re calling “monster” roadway closures on and around State Route 520 in Seattle starting Friday night, July 14. Early warning: It’s not going to be pretty,” WSDOT spokesperson Steve Peer said in an update.

The following weekend, all lanes of SR 520 will close again in the same location from 11 p.m. Friday, July 21, to 5 a.m. Monday, July 24.

Montlake Boulevard will be fully closed over the course of the full closure, from East Hamlin Street to East Louisa Street.

“Why do this when there are Mariners and Sounders games this weekend? We have a TON of work to get done this summer and there are essentially no weekends where there are no big events,” Peer said.

