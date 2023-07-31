Close
LOCAL NEWS

Lynnwood man pleads guilty in Jan. 6 insurrection case

Jul 31, 2023, 4:36 PM

Jan. 6 riots...

Protesters clash with police in the Jan. 6 capitol riots. (Associated Press)

(Associated Press)

BY BILL KACZARABA


A Lynnwood man pleaded guilty Monday to felony charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.

The Justice Department said 34-year-old Tucker Weston pleaded to two felony offenses, including assault on a federal officer and civil disorder.

His hearing is scheduled for Nov. 21.

More on local Proud Boys’ chapters: Auburn member of Proud Boys found guilty in Jan. 6 trial

According to court documents, Weston traveled from Seattle to Washington, D.C., to attend the “Stop the Steal” rally at the Ellipse. On the morning of Jan. 6, 2021, Weston attended the rally and, afterward, marched with others toward the Capitol.

Authorities said Weston participated in removing a metal barricade on the Capitol grounds, which enabled rioters to advance closer to the building.

The group reportedly confronted a group of police officers that stood between the crowd and the Capitol building. Weston and a group of rioters shoved police officers who attempted to prevent the rioters from getting closer to the building, according to documents.

Weston then left this area and moved up the northwest stairs to the Upper West Terrace and entered the Capitol building through a broken window next to the Senate Wing door. Weston remained in the building only briefly before exiting through the Senate Wing Door and making his way to the North Portico.

Court documents say that law enforcement officers removed Weston and others from the North Portico, and Weston then left the area and traveled to the northeast corner of the Capitol grounds, where he found a group of rioters vandalizing media equipment. Weston and other rioters then kicked and smashed the equipment.

More on Proud Boys: Police officer charged with lying about leaks to Proud Boys leader

According to the Justice Department, in the 30 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,000 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 350 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

