Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Starter home sales in Seattle drop 36%, largest of any US metro area

Aug 3, 2023, 1:03 PM

seattle starter home...

Seattle home for sale through Redfin (KIRO 7)

(KIRO 7)

Heather Bosch's Profile Picture

BY HEATHER BOSCH


KIRO Newsradio Anchor

A new analysis by Seattle-based Redfin is confirming what many have already suspected, it’s getting tougher for many Americans to purchase a starter home.

In Seattle, sales of “starter homes” have dropped 36.5% compared to this time last year — the biggest drop of any large metro area in the country.

More on Seattle rent: Small Seattle landlords frustrated with late rent fees now capped at $10

“There’s still quite a lot of demand for homes in Seattle, but not much inventory,” Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather told KIRO Newsradio, who claimed there aren’t a lot of traditional starter homes for sale right now. “Very few new listings coming onto the market.”

Fairweather said homeowners are reluctant to sell, especially if they locked in lower mortgage rates before the federal reserve started a series of interest rate hikes to rein in inflation.

More on inflation: Federal Reserve raises rates for 11th time to fight inflation but gives no clear sign of next move

But inflation has led to the second big challenge for house hunters, the increased cost of buying a home. Would-be buyers have to factor in those higher interest rates on top of Seattle’s already high home prices.

“Starter homes in Seattle go for over $500,000,” Fairweather said.

In order to afford the median-priced Seattle home (approximately $535,000), the Redfin analysis found an annual income of nearly $142,000 to make the monthly mortgage payment, but census data showed Seattle’s median household income falls short of that mark at just $110,000.

But Fairweather stated it’s worth searching for and buying your first home with a couple of caveats.

“The most important consideration is: Is there a home within your budget that you can see yourself living in for five years?” Fairweather asked. “If you stay in the home for five years, you’re going to end up in a better position than if you had rented because, in the long run, rents go up.”

More from Heather Bosch: Fire alongside I-5 in Seattle continues trend amid dry weather

If an owner sells the purchased home sooner, Fairweather said it’s possible the homeowner doesn’t get all their money back from the investment. San Francisco, Austin, and Phoenix are the only U.S. metro areas where starter-home buyers need less income than they did a year ago, according to Redfin.

Heather Bosch is an award-winning anchor and reporter for KIRO Newsradio.

Local News

rainier beach mass shooting...

Frank Sumrall

Rainier Beach residents rally for safety after mass shooting

Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz attended a community meeting in the Rainier Beach area about safety following last Friday's mass shooting.

16 hours ago

Apple Cup...

Bill Kaczaraba and Heather Bosch

Apple Cup, other UW football traditions at stake in conference discussions

The Pac-12 -- and the Apple Cup -- could be at stake if the University of Washington moves to the Big Ten Conference.

16 hours ago

Jayapal...

Bill Kaczaraba

Jayapal spent $45,000 on home security since the beginning of the year

U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Seattle) spent over $45,000 this year on home security using campaign donations, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) records. Because of the changing political climate, the FEC allows donations to be used for security. “I’ve had threats against my life, including a man showing up with a gun at my door, […]

16 hours ago

blue angels...

Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle Seafair Festival 2023: When to watch Blue Angels, Hydros

Around these parts, the Seattle Seafair Festival is thought of as a peak of summer. The weather could not cooperate more.

16 hours ago

I-5 express lane...

Bill Kaczaraba

I-5 express lanes in Seattle open after tough morning commute

An accident closed all but one express lane Thursday morning at Stewart Street in downtown Seattle, according to WSDOT.

16 hours ago

fire i-5 seattle...

Heather Bosch

Fire alongside I-5 in Seattle continues trend amid dry weather

Seattle firefighters drenched a smoky brush fire along Interstate 5 near Stewart Street and Eastlake Avenue in Seattle Thursday morning.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Starter home sales in Seattle drop 36%, largest of any US metro area