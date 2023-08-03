Starter home sales in Seattle drop 36%, largest of any US metro area

A new analysis by Seattle-based Redfin is confirming what many have already suspected, it’s getting tougher for many Americans to purchase a starter home.

In Seattle, sales of “starter homes” have dropped 36.5% compared to this time last year — the biggest drop of any large metro area in the country.

More on Seattle rent: Small Seattle landlords frustrated with late rent fees now capped at $10

“There’s still quite a lot of demand for homes in Seattle, but not much inventory,” Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather told KIRO Newsradio, who claimed there aren’t a lot of traditional starter homes for sale right now. “Very few new listings coming onto the market.”

Fairweather said homeowners are reluctant to sell, especially if they locked in lower mortgage rates before the federal reserve started a series of interest rate hikes to rein in inflation.

More on inflation: Federal Reserve raises rates for 11th time to fight inflation but gives no clear sign of next move

But inflation has led to the second big challenge for house hunters, the increased cost of buying a home. Would-be buyers have to factor in those higher interest rates on top of Seattle’s already high home prices.

“Starter homes in Seattle go for over $500,000,” Fairweather said.

In order to afford the median-priced Seattle home (approximately $535,000), the Redfin analysis found an annual income of nearly $142,000 to make the monthly mortgage payment, but census data showed Seattle’s median household income falls short of that mark at just $110,000.

But Fairweather stated it’s worth searching for and buying your first home with a couple of caveats.

“The most important consideration is: Is there a home within your budget that you can see yourself living in for five years?” Fairweather asked. “If you stay in the home for five years, you’re going to end up in a better position than if you had rented because, in the long run, rents go up.”

More from Heather Bosch: Fire alongside I-5 in Seattle continues trend amid dry weather

If an owner sells the purchased home sooner, Fairweather said it’s possible the homeowner doesn’t get all their money back from the investment. San Francisco, Austin, and Phoenix are the only U.S. metro areas where starter-home buyers need less income than they did a year ago, according to Redfin.

Heather Bosch is an award-winning anchor and reporter for KIRO Newsradio.

Follow @http://www.twitter.com/heatherbosch