Far-right nationalists sue Seattle man for revealing identities

Five people who are members of the far-right white nationalist group Patriot Front are suing a Seattlite who revealed their identities online.

They said 37-year-old David Alan Capito used an alias to maneuver his way into becoming a member of the Patriot Front. Then he allegedly revealed members’ names online, leading to them being harassed and losing their jobs.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for Western Washington, accuses Capito of attending meetings in the Northwest, writing down members’ license plates, and using hidden microphones to record conversations.

The lawsuit also alleged that in 2021, Capito also got in touch with a group of “anarchist hackers” known for targeting right-wing groups, who helped him access Patriot Front’s online chats.

A Dave Ross commentary: Leaked Patriot Front conversations reveal an obsession with media attention

Capito then allegedly published online the names and occupations online.

“At a deeper level, this complaint seeks to vindicate the rule of law and basic principles of free expression for persons who espouse unpopular opinions,” the lawsuit states.

As a result, the five plaintiffs say they were fired from their jobs, have been threatened at their homes, and had their tires slashed, among other consequences, the lawsuit said.

33-year-old Colton Brown, among the five in the lawsuit, had been living at his parents’ home and working as an electrician’s assistant, earning about $50,000 a year. Brown lost his job after being identified “and became estranged from his father, who required him to leave the Brown residence,” the lawsuit states.