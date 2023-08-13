Tacoma woman shot in hip says she’ll limp to next council meeting to advocate for neighborhood

A Tacoma woman is recovering after being shot in front of her apartment early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. and Mary Smith is one of three people shot in that incident. Tacoma Police didn’t learn about the third victim until they took themselves to the hospital. Smith, who drives a school bus, said the only reason she was up that late is because she wanted to spend a little extra time in bed Saturday morning.

“If I want to sleep in then I’ve got to find a secure space down there near the building and pay for my parking so I pay for my parking the night before Saturday because it’s all-day parking,” Smith said.

Smith said she and her neighbors are constantly working around strict parking enforcement, so she went downstairs to move her car. While there she stopped to talk to a teenaged neighbor from her building.

“He’s a tenth grader and I’m a school bus driver. He and I talked about his musical instruments, and then I heard several loud pops and I was hit very violently,” Smith said.

That bullet hit Smith in her hip. She said her leg immediately went limp before she crumpled to the ground.

“I wasn’t sure if any of my organs were affected because I know sometimes they’ll bounce around in you. My mouth got dry. A lot of people came running to my aid and I’m not the only that was shot. Two people were shot last night,” Smith said.

While people rushed to help Smith, across the street Dorky’s Bar’s security guards jumped into action.

“They get everybody on the street inside whether they’re our customers or not. get the doors barricaded and get people away from the windows,” said Dorky’s owner, Caroline Dennewith.

It’s the second week in a row they’ve had to.

“Yes, and last week and prior to last week’s shooting we’ve had some fights and bar fights where we’ve had to do similar things,” Dennewith said. “We’ve been on edge since last week quite honestly.”

As the bars were closing early Saturday morning, the Tacoma Police Department said two people were shot one block over on South 7th Street and Pacific Avenue South. Dorky’s owner said it was something they hoped they wouldn’t see again until it happened at 1 a.m. this Saturday.

“I didn’t want to come in, I didn’t want to have to bring my stuff in today and I really didn’t want to have to bring my family and customers down here,” said Dennewith.

The parking situation is an ongoing issue, Dennewith and Smith have seen it get worse over the years as the entertainment district grew around them.

“You can’t stay in a spot for more than 2 hours. in the morning they come and they’ll ticket right away so the people who live down there. If they’re not up before 6 a.m. they’re getting a ticket. So what are people who live here supposed to do,” Dennewith said.

She also said if the parking can’t be addressed, a police presence downtown at night would help deter violence.

“They need something where they can feel like if they have to go move their car that they don’t have to be afraid.”

Smith, even with a bullet in her hip said she plans to stand up for herself and her neighbors.

“I just don’t see things changing anytime in the near future but I am going to be at the next Tacoma city council meeting, if I have to limp in there I’m going to be in there,” Mary said.

Tacoma PD said they’re still investigating what led up to the shooting last night and last week. They’re asking anyone with information to give them a call.