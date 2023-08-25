Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Celebration of life for Tokitae to take place in Friday Harbor

Aug 25, 2023, 2:24 PM

Tokitae celebration life...

The orca Tokitae (MyNorthwest file photo)

(MyNorthwest file photo)

Heather Bosch's Profile Picture

BY HEATHER BOSCH


KIRO Newsradio Anchor

Plans are underway to honor the Southern Resident killer whale Tokitae, who lived for decades at the Miami Seaquarium, amid concerns about the way the whale is being handled.

Tokitae died last week as the Lummi Tribe was working to bring her back to live with the pod in the Puget Sound she was taken from, which included her mother,.

More on Tokitae: Beloved killer whale dies at Miami Seaquarium

The whale’s body was hastily moved to the University of Georgia for a necropsy to determine the cause of death. The tribe, which considers the whale family, was not notified.

Lummi Nation Chair Tony Hillaire told KIRO Newsradio he has since talked with The Dolphin Company that owns the Seaquarium.

They explained that because the whale’s life had been improving and the death happened suddenly, the necropsy needed to take place immediately.

“They clarified that to us, which is understandable,” Hillaire said. “It’s just tough when we feel like we’re her relative and want to be included in those discussions.”

He did not want to comment on a report from The Seattle Times report that Tokitae’s body is now sitting in barrels at the university. He said that would be like putting her on exhibit again.

“We don’t want there to be negative thoughts and ideas about her,” Hillaire said. “We don’t want to put her on display anymore.”

Tokitae, under the name Lolita, performed at Miami Seaquarium for decades after she was taken from the waters of the Salish Sea in 1970.

Hillaire said it’s an experience not unfamiliar to indigenous people.

“For people to come and kidnap her from her home, from the water when she was just a baby, parallels the boarding schools. I mean people coming (to) Indian country and taking our kids and trying to take away our identity, to kill the Indian and save the man,” Hillaire said.

As the The National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition explains in the Education section of its website, “Between 1869 and the 1960s, hundreds of thousands of Native American children were removed from their homes and families and placed in boarding schools operated by the federal government and the churches..” Later in the piece, the organization notes the children “were punished for speaking their native language (and) banned from acting in any way that might be seen to represent traditional or cultural practices …”

But Hillaire said with trauma comes resilience and that Tokitae’s plight has made her all the more important.

“Her bringing us together, different perspectives and cultures and histories and backgrounds so that we can look into ourselves and figure out how we can be better,” Hillaire said

And he stresses that, ultimately, Tokitae will be coming home.

Earlier Tokitae coverage: Lummi Tribe calls whale’s return home ‘righting a wrong’

The tribe is working with the Dolphin Company and the university to have Tokitae cremated, and Hillaire said that there will be a cultural, sacred ceremony either before or after her cremated remains are flown back to western Washington.

“Those details of our cultural ceremony, it’s sacred, and we cannot share,” Hillaire said.

But he says there will also be a celebration of Tokitae’s life that will be open to the public at Jackson Beach Park in Friday Harbor Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. A totem pole will be erected as a permanent memorial.

Follow Heather Bosch on Twitter or email her here.

Local News

Image: Firefighters put out a vehicle fire on Interstate I-405 in Kirkland on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023...

Steve Coogan

Vehicle fire on I-405 in Kirkland backs up traffic for nearly 5 miles

The Washington State Department of Transportation noted Friday afternoon the traffic is backed up about five miles.

14 hours ago

FILE - The SpaceX headquarters is seen, May 25, 2012, in Hawthorne, Calif. On Thursday, Aug. 24, 20...

Associated Press

US sues SpaceX for alleged hiring discrimination against refugees and others

The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued SpaceX, the rocket company founded and run by Elon Musk, for alleged hiring discrimination against refugees and people seeking or already granted asylum.

14 hours ago

coast guard ammonia ship...

L.B. Gilbert

Ship leaking ammonia in Tacoma waterway has history of violations

The Washington Department of Ecology reports the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) is working to neutralize an ammonia leak on a ship in Tacoma.

14 hours ago

(MyNorthwest File Photo)...

Frank Sumrall

WA Supreme Court: Unions can no longer block release of state workers’ contact info

The Washington State Supreme Court concluded Thursday unions can no longer block a request for a state employee's contact information.

14 hours ago

red flag wildfire...

Sam Campbell

Red Flag Warning for thunderstorms, wildfire risk in Cascades

The National Weather Service is warning of the potential for new, volatile wildfires in the Central and South Cascades, citing dry and warm weather.

14 hours ago

whidbey island plane lawsuit...

L.B. Gilbert

Three lawsuits filed in fatal 2022 Whidbey Island plane crash

Three new lawsuits have now been filed against the operators and manufacturers of a seaplane that crashed off Whidbey Island last year, killing 10 people.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Celebration of life for Tokitae to take place in Friday Harbor