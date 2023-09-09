Kamiak High School student shot at Everett bus stop dies from injuries

EVERETT, Wash. — A teenager has died after he was shot multiple times while waiting at an Everett bus stop Friday morning.

According to Everett Police, officers were called to the 7700 block of Hardeson Road at 6:40 a.m. where the teen had been waiting for a bus to pick him up for school.

The 15-year-old boy was a student at Kamiak High School in Mukilteo. Everett PD says the teen was among others students waiting at the bus stop.

“It was a school bus stop and so there were other kids in the area at the time of the shooting,” said Everett Police Public Information Officer, Ora Hamel.

Witnesses told police someone in a black sedan with gray or alloy rims pulled up and started shooting. Police are still investigating whether there was more than one shooter. About 18 shell casings were found scattered at the scene. Investigators believe the shooting was targeted, but they don’t know why he was shot.

The teen was taken to Providence Hospital where he later died from his injuries. Everett police say they’re seeing a spike in violence among young people in their city and surrounding jurisdictions, but it doesn’t make answering these types of calls any easier.

“This tragedy is the latest in a wave of shooting and firearm-related incidents in our city as well as throughout the county,” Chief of Police Dan Templeman said in a written release. “The Everett Police Department will dedicate all the resources necessary to vigorously investigate this case and bring justice to the family of this child. If you have any information that could help us identify and locate the suspects, please report it immediately.”

Police have not released any information about possible suspects and ask that anyone with information gives them a call.

The Kamiak High School sent the following statement in response to the shooting.

“You may have heard or seen on the news that a Kamiak High School student was injured this morning in a drive-by shooting on Hardeson Road. We are sad to share that the student died this afternoon.

“We are without words about this tragic, senseless loss of a young life. We extend our deepest sympathies to the family, and to all who knew and loved them,” said the school district.

“At this time, we are not yet able to release the student’s name. On Monday principals at the schools the students attended will be working with their staffs and supporting each other and our students. It’s important to note that local law enforcement investigators believe the shooting was targeted, and that there is no threat to Kamiak or any other area schools,” the district continues.

In the extended statement, the Mukilteo School District says that counselors are available to any student who wants to talk, whether they knew the victim or not.

On Monday Kamiak High School will take the day to support students and staff who are processing the horrible end to their first week of school.