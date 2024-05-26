Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Why were Washington ferries out of service this weekend?

May 26, 2024, 3:44 PM | Updated: 3:45 pm

Photo: A Washington State ferry pulls up to the dock on March 29, 2020 in Edmonds, Washington....

It's been a tough Memorial Day weekend for those using Washington ferries as many travelers have been faced with cancellations. (Photo: Karen Ducey, Getty Images)

(Photo: Karen Ducey, Getty Images)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

It’s been a tough Memorial Day weekend for Washington ferry passengers as many travelers have been faced with cancellations.

On Saturday, ferry officials put the Samish Ferry out of service, due to a lack of crew members. That affected riders in Anacortes, Lopez Island and Friday Harbor.

The ferry system also canceled four crossings between Port Townsend and Clinton on Sunday morning due to low tides. Alternate routes are the: Edmonds/Kingston Ferries or the Mukilteo/Clinton Ferries.

To stay up to date with cancellations, travelers can sign up for ferry alerts via the Washington State Department of Transportation’s (WSDOT) website. For tidal cancellations specifically, travelers can check the tidal cancellations table on the department’s website.

Ferry schedules can also be found on WSDOT’s website.

Frustrations with Washington ferries

However, the cancellations are just another item on a list of ferry frustrations among travelers.

Inslee: ‘We’re going as fast as humanly possible’ getting ferry boats in the water

Washington State Governor Jay Inslee is pushing to keep electric ferries in the works but critics argue the plans should be abandoned to instead focus on diesel. However, Inslee said that would only slow the process of the new ferries even more.

Inslee argued that switching from the originally planned electric ferries back to diesel-powered ferries would restart the bidding process — delaying everything by a year or two. He also stated diesel technology is no faster to install than electric at this point.

Inslee explained one of the reasons for the delay came from the state’s desire to build the boats domestically. Inslee and his team found a company totally committed to the idea but the company was quickly sold to a hedge fund and the hedge fund pivoted from the particular program regarding constructing ferries in Washington.

Another thing recently added to the ferry fiasco is that the price of a trip will increase. Earlier this month, prices for roundtrips went up nearly $10.

Travel alert: Washington ferry prices have gone up amid wave of riders

Washington State Ferries attributed the price increase to keeping up with the influx of spring and summer travelers, according to The Everett Herald. Riders can also expect longer wait times, around an hour or two, as the warmer weather entices people to take trips.

And while prices will go back down after the summer, an overall 4.25% fare increase will start on Oct. 1, according to the Washington State Transportation Commission.

Contributing: Tom Brock, KIRO Newsradio; Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email her here.

MyNorthwest News

Photo: Seattle detectives are looking for a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run that happened ...

Julia Dallas

Seattle detectives looking for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run

Seattle detectives are looking for a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run that happened in the Denny Triangle neighborhood Friday.

5 minutes ago

Photo: King County deputies are searching for this suspect in connection to an assault on a Sound T...

Louie Tran, KIRO 7 News

King County deputies search for suspect in connection to Sound Transit light rail attack

King County deputies are searching for a woman in connection to an assault on a Sound Transit light rail on April 21.

3 hours ago

Photo: Seattle police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Pioneer Square....

Julia Dallas

Seattle officers investigate deadly shooting

Police are investigating a deadly Seattle shooting that happened Saturday around 11:15 p.m. in Pioneer Square.

6 hours ago

Image:A portrait of Officer Vancouver Police Department officer Donald Sahota is displayed as he is...

Steve Coogan

Man convicted of murder in death of Vancouver police officer shot by deputy

A Yakima man was found guilty of murder for his role in the death of a Vancouver police officer who was shot by a sheriff's deputy in error.

24 hours ago

Image:A Sultan man has filed a lawsuit after two Snohomish County deputies shot him multiple times ...

Louie Tran, KIRO 7 News

Sultan man sues two Snohomish County deputies after they shot him, dog multiple times

Sultan man sues two Snohomish County deputies after they shot him, dog multiple times

1 day ago

Image: Hundreds gather at Seattle's Wing Luke Museum to ring in the Lunar New Year in 2023....

Steve Coogan

Wing Luke Museum closes after employees walk out in protest of ‘Hate’ exhibit

About two dozen employees of Seattle's Wing Luke Museum staged a walkout Wednesday to protest an exhibit that was set to begin.

1 day ago

Why were Washington ferries out of service this weekend?