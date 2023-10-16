Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Minimum wage in Seattle to go up more than 6%

Oct 16, 2023, 2:34 PM | Updated: 2:39 pm

Minimum wage...

The minimum wage is going up in Seattle. (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The minimum wage in Seattle is going up to $19.97 an hour for employers with more than 501 workers, a rise of over $1.25 per hour or 6%.

The current minimum wage for large employers is $18.69 an hour. The new minimum takes effect in January.

The Office of Labor Standards (OLS) announced the increases Monday.

The 2024 minimum wage for small employers (500 or fewer employees) who do not pay at least $2.72/hour toward the employee’s medical benefits and/or where the employee does not earn at least $2.72/hour in tips is $19.97/hour.

The 2024 minimum wage for small employers who do pay at least $2.72/hour toward the employee’s medical benefits and/or where the employee does earn at least $2.72/hour in tips is $17.25/hour.

$32 per hour: Tacoma Housing Authority creates new minimum wage

“Seattle has one of the nation’s highest minimum wages – a clear commitment to creating a city where working people can live and thrive,” said Mayor Bruce Harrell in a statement. “We will continue to advance policies and programs that support working people and ensure Seattle remains a bastion for workers’ rights.”

The Minimum Wage Ordinance sets the minimum wage for employees working within city limits.

Seattle’s move comes after an announcement late last month that the state of Washington’s minimum wage will rise to $16.28 per hour in 2024, a 3.4% increase over 2023’s $15.74 an hour. That takes effect Jan. 1.

Related news: Washington minimum wage to rise 3.4% in 2024

Washington has the highest state-level minimum wage in the nation, L&I reported. Numbers from the U.S. Department of Labor (L&I) confirm Washington having the highest statewide minimum wage, but the city of Washington D.C. is higher as it currently is $16.50.

Local News

Image: Megan Rapinoe of Seattle-based OL Reign waves to fans after her last home regular-season NWS...

Steve Coogan

Rapinoe’s not done: OL Reign earn NWSL playoff spot, home match

Megan Rapinoe scored two goals as OL Reign won 3-0 over the Chicago Red Stars Sunday. They secured a spot in the NWSL playoffs with the win.

40 minutes ago

Image: Miguel Rivera Dominguez, 17, is being sought by the King County Sheriff's Office....

Bill Kaczaraba

Detectives seeking community’s help in locating homicide suspect 

King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) Major Crimes Detectives are seeking the community’s help in locating the suspect of a homicide in White Center on October 3rd.

4 hours ago

Seattle, Washington, USA. (Photo By: Universal Archive/Universal Images Group Via Getty Images)...

Bill Kaczaraba

Rain returns to the Emerald City, but more sun just around the corner

You will get rained on Monday afternoon and evening.

5 hours ago

Children's toys. (AP Photo)...

Chris Martin, KIRO Newsradio

Child poverty in Wash. triples in the past two years

Child poverty in our state has nearly tripled since 2021.

6 hours ago

crime youth people...

Sam Campbell

Beacon Hill shooting leaves one man dead

Seattle Police are investigating a homicide in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood Monday morning.

7 hours ago

Rite Aid...

Bill Kaczaraba

Bartell Drugs owner Rite Aid files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Rite Aid Corp filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday, as it comes under pressure from lawsuits alleging that the drugstore chain helped fuel the opioid crisis in the United States. The Philadelphia-based drug chain operates more than 2,000 retail stores across 17 states in the U.S., although it is much smaller than its rivals […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment — Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Minimum wage in Seattle to go up more than 6%