Minimum wage in Seattle to go up more than 6%

The minimum wage in Seattle is going up to $19.97 an hour for employers with more than 501 workers, a rise of over $1.25 per hour or 6%.

The current minimum wage for large employers is $18.69 an hour. The new minimum takes effect in January.

The Office of Labor Standards (OLS) announced the increases Monday.

The 2024 minimum wage for small employers (500 or fewer employees) who do not pay at least $2.72/hour toward the employee’s medical benefits and/or where the employee does not earn at least $2.72/hour in tips is $19.97/hour.

The 2024 minimum wage for small employers who do pay at least $2.72/hour toward the employee’s medical benefits and/or where the employee does earn at least $2.72/hour in tips is $17.25/hour.

“Seattle has one of the nation’s highest minimum wages – a clear commitment to creating a city where working people can live and thrive,” said Mayor Bruce Harrell in a statement. “We will continue to advance policies and programs that support working people and ensure Seattle remains a bastion for workers’ rights.”

The Minimum Wage Ordinance sets the minimum wage for employees working within city limits.

Seattle’s move comes after an announcement late last month that the state of Washington’s minimum wage will rise to $16.28 per hour in 2024, a 3.4% increase over 2023’s $15.74 an hour. That takes effect Jan. 1.

Washington has the highest state-level minimum wage in the nation, L&I reported. Numbers from the U.S. Department of Labor (L&I) confirm Washington having the highest statewide minimum wage, but the city of Washington D.C. is higher as it currently is $16.50.