Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST POLITICS

Susanna Johnson declares victory over Adam Fortney for Snohomish County Sheriff

Nov 10, 2023, 3:29 PM

Susannah Johnson...

Susannah Johnson declares victory in Snohomish County Sheriff's race. (via KIRO 7)

(via KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Susanna Johnson, candidate for Snohomish County Sheriff, declared victory over incumbent Adam Fortney after Tuesday’s election results were updated Thursday afternoon.

In a statement posted to Facebook Thursday, Johnson said:

One year ago, almost to the day, I announced my campaign to restore professionalism, respect, and integrity to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. After over thirty years in law enforcement this was a new adventure, but throughout I was moved by the outpouring of support from public safety leaders, elected officials, Tribes, essential workers, volunteers, donors, and more.

With today’s update from the Elections Office, I am thrilled to announce that all of our hard work paid off! We have increased our vote share after each additional drop and have secured over 51% of the vote– the support of more than 92,000 Snohomish County voters.

I am honored and humbled to be elected as Snohomish County’s next Sheriff and I renew the promise I made one year ago to lead our Sheriff’s Office with integrity and respect, wearing the badge that must symbolize public trust.

Thank you.

With just over 179,000 votes counted as of Thursday night, Johnson leads Fortney 92,349 votes to 86,964 votes.

Adam Fortney posted the following statement on his campaign Facebook page Friday afternoon:

The election results are not what we wanted and of course Jill and I are disappointed but we will be okay! I am so incredibly proud of the four years time I had as your Sheriff in the county that I grew up in. I am also so incredibly proud of the team and employees around me that accomplished so much during the most unprecedented time in public safety history. We have definitely been able to keep public safety strong the last four years!

I believe I have remained authentic to who I am as a person and I carried that with me to the Office of Sheriff. I did not change who I am as a person due to changing political winds or tides. This is not always advantageous politically but I wouldn’t have it any other way. I thought I had learned a lot about people in the 27 years of working the streets of Snohomish County but I think I probably learned more in the last four years than ever and not all of it was good. I chose not to participate in the politics of personal destruction and I stand by it.

The saddest thing to me about this entire year is that my opponent won this race by convincing enough of our public that I am a racist and she even got the head of the state democrat party to call me a white supremacist, yet she’s never met me or been in a room with me. This is the part of politics I can’t stand and will not miss. If you have to win a local race for Sheriff by painting a US Navy veteran and 27 year member of the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with an impeccable record as somehow being a racist, and you are comfortable telling voters this story, I think this reflects more on my opponent than me. It is unfortunate to me that there are people in this world like my opponent where a political seat is worth publicly trashing another human being with these character defamations. It worked, so unfortunately this cycle will continue in politics.

There are consequences to this type of speech and I am living through them now. You can see the consequences in the comments of my social media page where they get pretty horrific. One email I received yesterday stated it this way, “So happy to see a racist pos like you shown the door. Get out of our neighborhood as well.” Of course, it was anonymous. If it was one message I would let it roll off my shoulders, but it’s more than that. This is not politics, this is disgraceful and reprehensible comments and my opponent and her campaign are directly responsible, along with local media, because of the narrative they weaved for the last year. I want my opponent to know that all of my family is in Snohomish County, my kids and grandkids are in Snohomish County and this character assassination has impacts on all of us with the last name of Fortney.

I will end on a positive note.

The past year you have let us into your home, walked in parades with us, broke bread with us, sign waved, and stood beside us! We thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

We love Snohomish County and will continue to fight for it.

These will by my last comments on this page about this election. I am so incredibly thankful for all of the support and kind words the last week. We will carry on!

Do the right thing, at the right time, for the right reasons!

Additionally, the Lynnwood Times and Everett Herald declared Johnson the winner Thursday.

 

MyNorthwest Politics

Kettle, Hollingsworth council...

Kate Stone and Frank Sumrall

Seattle City Council: It’s Bob Kettle in District 7, Joy Hollingsworth in District 3

Bob Kettle has taken an early lead over incumbent Andrew Lewis for District 7, garnering 55.8% of the vote.

2 hours ago

Threat letter...

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Local election workers have been under siege since 2020. Now they face fentanyl-laced letters

While workers were counting ballots for primary elections in August, the elections office in King County, Washington, received a suspicious envelope that turned out to contain trace amounts of fentanyl.

4 hours ago

Hilary franz governor house...

L.B. Gilbert

Hillary Franz ends governor run, shifts to replace Derek Kilmer in U.S. House

In an announcement this morning, the Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz said that she is dropping out of the race for the next governor of Washington state and instead will be running to represent the 6th Congressional District.

5 hours ago

Tacoma Measure 1...

Frank Sumrall

Fewer than 500 votes divide verdict for Tacoma’s ‘Tenant Bill of Rights’

Measure 1 -- also known as the Tenant Bill of Rights -- would create a defense against student/school year evictions and evictions between Nov. 1 and April 1.

22 hours ago

2023 election numbers...

MyNorthwest Staff

Election 2023: Latest Seattle City Council and other Washington numbers

For updated results for some of the most impactful races in the 2023 election for the Puget Sound region, check back as votes continue to be counted.

22 hours ago

WA General Election Results...

Frank Sumrall

Aragon falls behind Mosqueda in tight race for King County Council’s District 8 seat

Mosqueda currently served as a Seattle City council member for two terms at the council's at-large Position 8 seat, first elected in 2017.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Susanna Johnson declares victory over Adam Fortney for Snohomish County Sheriff