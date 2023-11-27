The Sounders needed Willow, the muskox calf.

Willow is at the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma.

She’s soccer fit, but alas, she will have to wait until next season as the Sounders lost in the playoffs Sunday night.

Take a couple minutes and watch the video. It will make your Monday.

Willow, the muskox calf, is ready for tonight’s #Sounders Western Conference Semifinal match! Let’s go, @SoundersFC! 💚 Willow’s secret soccer move while showing off her fancy footwork: the fluffy ball roll. ⚽ 📹: Keepers Piper and Russell pic.twitter.com/ymYZU0jfG1 — Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium (@PtDefianceZoo) November 27, 2023