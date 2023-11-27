Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

WATCH: How can you not love this? Willow shows her soccer skills

Nov 27, 2023, 9:14 AM | Updated: 9:49 am

Willow plays soccer...

Willow, the muskox calf, at the Point Defiance Zoo in Tacoma learns to play soccer. (Photo: Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium)

(Photo: Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Sounders needed Willow, the muskox calf.

Willow is at the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma.

More from Point Defiance Zoo: Sumatran tiger makes debut at Tacoma Point Defiance Zoo

She’s soccer fit, but alas, she will have to wait until next season as the Sounders lost in the playoffs Sunday night.

Take a couple minutes and watch the video. It will make your Monday.

MyNorthwest News

Families and friends of about 240 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza call for Israeli Prime Minister Be...

Associated Press

Israel and Hamas agree to extend truce for two more days, and to free more hostages and prisoners

Israel and Hamas agreed to extend their cease-fire for two more days past Monday, the Qatari government said

2 hours ago

amber pasco girl...

L.B. Gilbert

AMBER Alert issued for abducted 14-year-old Pasco girl

Washington State Patrol issued an AMBER Alert for a teen girl who was abducted in Pasco, Wash. by a 35-year-old man.

2 hours ago

(KIRO 7)...

Brittany Toolis, KIRO 7 News

Teen boy shot over Southcenter Mall parking space argument

A fight in a Southcenter Mall parking lot ended with a teen shot in front of his dad on Saturday.

3 hours ago

This image released by Merriam-Webster shows an online dictionary entry for authentic. (Merriam-Web...

Associated Press

What’s Merriam-Webster’s word of the year for 2023? Hint: Be true to yourself

The Merriam-Webster word of the year for 2023 is “authentic.”

5 hours ago

Echo Glen...

Bill Kaczaraba

Snoqualmie juvenile detention center inmates recaptured after search

Snoqualmie County officials say two inmates who escaped from Echo Glen Juvenile Detention Center on Sunday night have been recaptured.

15 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Deputies investigating shooting in Auburn

Deputies are investigating a shooting in Auburn Friday night, according to the King County Sheriff’s Department.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

West Coast Armory North Sponsored image...

As crime crisis worsens, locals get serious about personal safety

Washington's crime crisis continues to worsen, and locals are turning to whatever tools they can use to keep them safe.

WA OIC...

2024 Medicare open enrollment: Here’s how to get free unbiased help

Medicare’s annual open enrollment period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. This is the time to review your current Medicare coverage.

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

WATCH: How can you not love this? Willow shows her soccer skills