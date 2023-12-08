No auto insurance? 3 strikes could lead to vehicle impound

Legislation has been pre-filed in Olympia for the 2024 session, proposing stricter measures against drivers without liability insurance. The bill seeks to allow impoundment of vehicles on the third violation for lacking insurance coverage.

House Bill 1865, sponsored by Republican Rep. Leonard Christian of Spokane Valley, comes amid concerns over the impact of irresponsible uninsured drivers on victims, causing harm to lives and property and exacerbating injuries. Washington state mandates drivers to carry motor vehicle liability insurance or demonstrate sufficient financial responsibility to cover damages caused to others.

The legislative intent is to bolster compliance with these insurance requirements by modifying enforcement mechanisms. The proposed changes aim to deter repeat offenders and individuals who have caused harm while driving without insurance from continuing to violate the law.

Under the proposed act, law enforcement officers, upon discovering a person driving in violation of insurance requirements, have the discretion to intervene under certain circumstances. If a driver has received citations for this violation at least twice in the past three years or has caused an accident resulting in damage while driving uninsured within the same timeframe, officers can take steps to prevent further violations.

These steps include detaining the driver and vehicle until a licensed driver with valid motor vehicle liability insurance or financial responsibility arrives to take control. Additionally, officers are empowered to authorize the impoundment of the vehicle.

Moreover, if a driver meets both criteria of multiple citations and causing an accident without insurance, law enforcement must impound the vehicle.

The proposed legislation aims to curb uninsured driving and hold accountable those who repeatedly flout insurance mandates or cause accidents without coverage.

The legislation will be discussed when the legislative session convenes in January.

