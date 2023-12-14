Washington State Ferries (WSF) is facing yet another setback in a series of boat shortages and delays. A network outage caused serious delays at terminals Thursday morning.

WSF announced that an “unplanned outage to our entire electronic fare system” that started Thursday was forcing employees to rely on handling passengers the old-fashioned way, with backup manual transactions.

More news: New ferry boats in Washington at least four years away

“This will likely cause delays at the booths, and we will have our vessel crews hold in to ensure vehicles are boarded,” WSF said in an announcement.

All routes – network outage at terminals causing delays Thurs. 12/14 https://t.co/QNmLsAdEgo — Washington State Ferries (@wsferries) December 14, 2023

IT staff are investigating the problem, but no word on what caused the outage or when the system would be up and running has been released.

There are two ferry routes down to one boat, the Mukilteo-Clinton route and the Seattle-Bainbridge Route.

To check on the status of all boats, ferry travel alerts can be found at this link.