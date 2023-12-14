Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Washington State Ferries delayed by outage to electronic fares

Dec 14, 2023, 9:45 AM | Updated: 12:25 pm

ferry outage...

Islanders for Ferry Action, a community organization based on Vashon Island, said that small businesses are struggling to make ends meet because of the frequent delays and outages with the ferry system to the island. (Image courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Image courtesy of KIRO 7)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Washington State Ferries (WSF) is facing yet another setback in a series of boat shortages and delays. A network outage caused serious delays at terminals Thursday morning.

WSF announced that an “unplanned outage to our entire electronic fare system” that started Thursday was forcing employees to rely on handling passengers the old-fashioned way, with backup manual transactions.

“This will likely cause delays at the booths, and we will have our vessel crews hold in to ensure vehicles are boarded,” WSF said in an announcement.

IT staff are investigating the problem, but no word on what caused the outage or when the system would be up and running has been released.

There are two ferry routes down to one boat, the Mukilteo-Clinton route and the Seattle-Bainbridge Route.

To check on the status of all boats, ferry travel alerts can be found at this link.

