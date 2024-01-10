Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Boston reaches $2.4 million settlement with female police commander over gender discrimination case

Jan 10, 2024, 7:55 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BOSTON (AP) — Boston has reached a $2.4 million settlement with a high ranking female police commander who accused the department of gender discrimination, her lawyer said Wednesday.

Beth Donovan, the first woman to reach the rank of deputy superintendent of the police department’s Bureau of Field Services, was demoted to sergeant from deputy superintendent in September 2018. The demotion came after a complaint she filed. She has been kept on administrative leave and medical leave due to injuries sustained as a result of discriminatory and retaliatory treatment, her lawyer Nick Carter said.

“Beth Donovan took on the Boston Police Department simply to demand fair treatment as a woman leader there. She is pleased with the result and hopes this helps women who remain at the BPD and those who come after,” Carter said in a statement. “Hopefully with Donovan’s case and some of the other women who have recently been successful in suing for discrimination … the BPD will start to change and women won’t be punished for demanding fair and equal treatment.”

Carter confirmed a formal agreement was still being drafted. The city did not respond to a request for comment but told The Boston Globe that it wouldn’t comment until settlement documents had been signed.

Donavan’s troubles started in 2017 after she initiated an internal affairs investigations against a fellow officer and neighbor over a graduation party, according to the Globe, citing court records. Donavan accused the officer of tossing a beer can at her during the party and calling her several profanities.

The investigation prompted retaliation against Donavan, according to the court records, including spreading rumors that she has a drinking problem and taking away some of her deputy superintendent responsibilities.

Boston reaches $2.4 million settlement with female police commander over gender discrimination case