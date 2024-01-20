Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Train service between Seattle and Portland suspended after landslide

Jan 20, 2024, 12:08 PM | Updated: 12:32 pm

Amtrak conductor...

Amtrak conductor. (Photo: AP)

(Photo: AP)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Amtrak train service between Seattle and Portland has been suspended because of a landslide near Kelso, the company tells MyNorthwest.

“We canceled the trains and provided alternate bus transportation for today’s trip for those affected,” an Amtrak agent said. “They’ve also canceled travel for tomorrow on those routes with the same situation.”

The company estimates the routes will be shut down until around 9:30 Sunday night.

Amtrak will update the situation on its website and X pages.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the landslide blocked the railroad tracks and triggered a 24-hour moratorium for all passenger trains per BNSF Railway rules.

The disruption impacts several West Coast Amtrak lines, including Coast Starlight trains. Trains previously scheduled to terminate in Seattle will instead terminate in Portland.

There are six daily round-trip Amtrak Cascades trains between Seattle and Portland and one Amtrak Coast Starlight.

Customers can call 1-800-USA-RAIL for assistance.

