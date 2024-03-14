The sun is OUT, the temperatures are UP. A really good weekend is shaping up in the region.

The Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) is celebrating a new exhibit called “Massive: the Power of Pop Culture”. There will be over 80 artifacts on display along with interactive features from a wide range of pop culture history. The museum is throwing a party for the exhibit Friday at 6 p.m. There’s gonna be lots of live music, a K-Pop Dance along, panels and more. Check out MoPOP’s website for tickets.

Discover MoPOP’s new exhibit: ‘Massive: The Power of Pop Culture’

If you are looking to bring some freshness to your dishes, there’s an edible plant sale this weekend. Saturday, at the Rainer Beach Urban Farm and Wetlands, you can find locally grown edible plants, herbs, veggies, and fruits. The sale runs from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

The home opener for the Seattle Reign is Sunday and tickets are on sale now. A new era for the Reign will begin as the club takes on the Washington Spirit. You can catch all the action at Lumen Field.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this weekend

Sunday is St. Patrick’s Day and there are plenty of ways to celebrate.

The Irish Festival Seattle begins Saturday at the Seattle Center.

Over 800,000 Washingtonians claim Irish as their primary heritage and St. Patrick’s Day has been celebrated here since the 1800’s.

This Saturday and Sunday, you can head down to the Space Needle to get a taste of what it means to be Irish.

There will be step dancing, traditional and contemporary Irish bands, Irish films and art — even genealogy workshops.

Things kick off Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. and continue on St. Patrick’s Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The festival is family-friendly and free.

Follow the parade to the festival

Also on Saturday, the 53rd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade will march through the streets of downtown. Things get started at 4th and James around 12:30 on Saturday afternoon. The parade will lead you right to the Irish Festival.

The St. Patrick’s celebrations continue on the actual holiday on Sunday. The St. Patrick’s Day Dash at the Seattle Center starts at 9 a.m. Or, you can celebrate with a Guinness at the finish line for the post-race party.

Conor Byrne Pub in Ballard will have 12 hours of music to celebrate the day. You can get tickets for the early set from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., or if you are more of a night owl, you can go from 5 p.m. to close.

There are TONS of bar crawls and bar specials going on this weekend. If you have a favorite spot, I highly suggest looking for deals online.

At the end of the day, the forecast is looking awesome for this weekend. So get out to your favorite beach, park or wherever outside and soak up some sun.

Latest weather: Sunshine in Seattle with warmest temperatures since October

If you know of something cool going on in the region, let me know at pholden@bonneville.com.

Paul Holden produces the Seattle weekend events calendar for KIRO Newsradio.