Time for Washington to remove studded tires ahead of March 31 deadline

Mar 27, 2024, 10:39 AM

studded tires...

Closeup of a studded tire. (Photo: Martin Silva Cosentino, Getty Images)

(Photo: Martin Silva Cosentino, Getty Images)

Ted Buehner's Profile Picture

BY TED BUEHNER


Ted Buehner -- KIRO Newsradio Meteorologist

It’s time to remove studded tires on all Washington vehicles with the March 31 deadline looming.

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said studded tires damage pavement on roads, costing taxpayers additional road repair and maintenance costs. Removing studded tires helps preserve roadways.

Earthquakes off the coast of Oregon: 5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes near Port Orford

Studded tires cause $20-29 million of damage to state-owned roads in Washington each winter while also damaging city and county roads. Motorists are urged to explore all traction options, including legal year-round non-stud, winter-tread tires that are different from all-season tires and do not cause any damage to roadways.

Tire shops often get busy with long lines and wait times in the days leading up to the deadline. Many tire shop managers highly recommend getting an appointment in advance to reduce the wait time.

Starting at midnight on Monday, April 1, motorists still with studded tires can face a law enforcement-issued $137 fine. The Washington studded tire law applies to all motorists including visitors – no out-of-state waiver to the legal studded tire dates of Nov. 1 through March 31.

More from Ted Buehner: Rain expected Tues. through Thurs., wet conditions for Mariners’ opening day

No studded tire extension is planned for this year. Crews will continue to monitor mountain passes, roads and weather forecasts, and quickly clear any late-season snow or ice.

Ted Buehner is the KIRO Newsradio meteorologist. You can read more of Ted’s stories here and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter.

