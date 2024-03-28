Universities of Wisconsin president proposes 3.75% tuition increase

Close
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Tuition at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and other campuses in the system would increase 3.75% next school year under a recommendation announced Thursday by UW President Jay Rothman.

The proposal is up for a vote of approval by the UW Board of Regents on April 4. If approved, it would be the second year in a row tuition increases after a 10-year tuition freeze was lifted by the Legislature. Last year tuition went up 4.2% on average.

Rothman argued that even with the increase, which tracks with inflation, UW is the most affordable in the Midwest.

“Our universities are facing challenging economic realities, and students and parents should know that we plan to be good financial stewards,” Rothman said.

When room and board costs are factored in, the average cost of attendance for resident undergraduates would increase about 3.8%.

With the increase, the proposed undergraduate tuition and fees to attend UW-Madison would be $11,604 in the fall. It is less at the branch campuses. The cost at UW-La Crosse would be $9,896, UW-Milwaukee would be $10,398 and the lowest is UW-Parkside at $8,271.

