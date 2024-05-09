Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

WORLD

Torchbearers in Marseille kick off the Olympic flame’s journey across France

May 8, 2024, 9:40 PM | Updated: May 9, 2024, 2:44 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Torchbearers carried the Olympic flame through the streets of France’s southern port city of Marseille on Thursday, a day after it arrived on a majestic three-mast ship for a welcoming ceremony.

The torch begins its 11-week journey across the country with about 10,000 bearers passing through more than 450 towns until the Games’ opening ceremony in Paris on July 26.

Former soccer player Basile Boli, who played with the Marseille team in the 1990s, kicked off Thursday’s relay from the Notre Dame de la Garde basilica that overlooks Marseille and the Mediterranean.

“I’m very proud,” Boli said. “You feel like you’re on top of the world, because with an Olympic flame there’s a special fervor. … It’s the symbol of sport!”

Basketball player Tony Parker then took his turn in the relay. On a nearby crowded beach, swimmers and sunbathers cheered the torch bearers as the flame passed.

A fencing champion, a skateboarder, a Michelin-starred chef and a comedian were also chosen to carry the flame.

“Let’s go for a fantastic celebration,” said Tony Estanguet, president of the Paris Olympics organizing committee. “The Games are back in our country. … Let’s share this fantastic moment of celebration with millions of people in the country.”

Participants were scheduled to run all day past landmarks in the city to bring the torch to the roof of the famed Stade Velodrome, home to Marseille’s passionate soccer fans.

Many residents and visitors were strolling along the Old Port, enjoying the sunny weather while waiting for the torch to arrive.

Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra said “it’s fantastic to give that sense of pride to the French people and to show to the whole world what we’re capable to achieve.”

“’We’re going to give happiness to the whole world,” she added.

One of the torchbearers is Ukrainian gymnast Mariia Vysochanska, who won two gold medals at the 2020 European Championships and competed at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

It’s an expression of solidarity with Ukraine as well as a symbolic gesture to mark Europe Day, which falls on May 9 each year. Vysochanska will lead a group of 27 other athletes who represent all European Union member states.

“It’s a way to really celebrate Europe, its values and also to demonstrate our attachment to the European sport model,” Oudéa-Castéra said. Ukraine received a green light last year to start sped-up talks on joining the EU.

“(Ukrainians) face that terrible war of aggression, and we want to really express that we support them the best we can,” she added. “This is unity. This is hope. This is solidarity. And we want their victory.”

Marseille on Wednesday celebrated with great fanfare the flame’s arrival, with more than 230,000 people attending the ceremony in the Old Port, according to the city’s mayor, Benoît Payan.

“It’s just incredible, just magical,” resident Amel Sekko said. “We needed it. We never have events or beautiful things like this in Marseille.”

Mouna Boulhas, another Marseille resident, said, “It’s something you have to experience at least once in your life.”

During the Games, the sailing competition and some soccer matches will be held in Marseille.

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

___

AP journalists Jeffrey Schaeffer, Nicolas Garriga and Oleg Cetinic contributed to this story.

World

Associated Press

Stock market today: Global shares mostly higher after calm day on Wall St

TOKYO (AP) — World shares were mostly higher on Wednesday after U.S. stocks held relatively steady on Wall Street. Oil prices fell and the yen weakened further against the U.S. dollar. Germany’s DAX rose 0.2% to 18,626.00 and the CAC 40 in Paris jumped 0.6% to 8,122.40. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.4% to 8,347.77. The […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Israel says it reopened a key Gaza crossing after a rocket attack but the UN says no aid has entered

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military said Wednesday that it has reopened its Kerem Shalom crossing into Gaza after days of closure, but the U.N. said no humanitarian aid has yet entered and there is no one to receive it on the Palestinian side after workers fled during Israel’s military incursion in the area. The […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Olympic torch begins journey across France after festive welcome in Marseille before Summer Games

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Tens of thousands of people welcomed the Olympic torch Wednesday in the southern French city of Marseille, marking another milestone in the lead-up to the Summer Games in Paris. French Olympic swimmer Florent Manaudou became the first torch carrier in France after the Olympic flame arrived in Marseille’s Old Port on […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Fans are following Taylor Swift to Europe after finding Eras Tour tickets less costly there

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of ride-or-die Taylor Swift fans who missed out on her U.S. concert tour last year or didn’t want to buy exorbitantly priced tickets to see her again found an out-of-the-way solution: Fly to Europe. The pop star is scheduled to kick off the 18-city Europe leg of her record-setting Eras Tour […]

2 days ago

Associated Press

Israeli tanks have rolled into Rafah. What does this mean for the Palestinians sheltering there?

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli tanks that entered the periphery of Rafah early Tuesday stoked global fears that an offensive on Gaza’s southernmost city could endanger the more than a million Palestinian civilians sheltering there. The ground assault dimmed hopes of an immediate cease-fire deal that the U.S., Egypt and Qatar have spent months pushing […]

2 days ago

Associated Press

Israel seizes Gaza’s vital Rafah crossing, but the US says it isn’t the full invasion many fear

CAIRO (AP) — Israeli troops seized control of Gaza’s vital Rafah border crossing on Tuesday in what the White House described as a limited operation, as fears mount of a full-scale invasion of the southern city and talks with Hamas over a cease-fire and hostage release remain on a knife’s edge. The U.N. warned of […]

2 days ago

Torchbearers in Marseille kick off the Olympic flame’s journey across France