Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Discovery of toxic children products leads to $200K Dollar Tree agreement

Aug 1, 2024, 2:33 PM

Photo: A sign is posted in front of a Dollar Tree store on March 13, 2024....

A sign is posted in front of a Dollar Tree store on March 13, 2024. (Photo: Justin Sullivan, Getty Images)

(Photo: Justin Sullivan, Getty Images)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Dollar Tree will have to pay nearly $200,000 after toxic school supplies were found during an investigation by the Washington State Office of the Attorney General (AG).

Washington State AG Bob Ferguson announced in a news release on Thursday a legally binding resolution requiring the national retailer to pay $190,000 to thoroughly test its children’s products. According to Ferguson, Dollar Tree had illegal levels of toxic heavy metals lead and cadmium in its products.

Other news: Man intentionally kills 25 seagulls with Jeep on Washington beach

The news release stated to avoid a lawsuit, Greenbrier International, doing business as Dollar Tree, signed the agreement in King County Superior Court. The agreement requires Dollar Tree to ensure that the laboratories it uses outside of the U.S. follow the correct procedures to test for lead and cadmium. The methods then must be verified through an outside expert.

The Washington State Department of Ecology’s testing showed several children’s bracelets and pencil pouches sold at Dollar Tree stores in Washington contained illegal levels of the toxic chemicals. More specifically, some pencil pouches contained more than four times the state and federal limit for lead or four times the limit for cadmium.

Photo: The Washington State Department of Ecology found four times the amount of legal lead in some pencil pouches sold at Dollar Tree stores.

The Washington State Department of Ecology found four times the amount of legal lead in some pencil pouches sold at Dollar Tree stores. (Photo courtesy of the Washington State Attorney General’s Office)

The products tested were sold in stories in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

According to the news release, when the AG’s Office informed Dollar Tree, the company came back with documentation from laboratories outside of the U.S. showing the levels were not illegal. The AG’s Office then had an outside expert investigate which revealed errors and missing information.

Dollar Tree cooperated with the investigation and removed the products from its stores, as stated by the news release.

“When I buy products for my kids, I expect them to be safe from toxic metals,” Ferguson said in the news release. “Companies that sell products to children must ensure they are safe. If they don’t, they will hear from my office.”

Defying the court: Could the Belltown Hellcat be back on social media?

Lead, according to the AG’s Office, can cause a variety of neurological problems in children. Large amounts can lead to organ failure and death.

To find more information about preventing lead poisoning, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

More MyNorthwest news

MyNorthwest News

Photo: A Seattle Police Department vehicle is parked outside Lumen Field in Seattle. Officers said ...

Sam Campbell

Can Washington officers question children without an attorney present?

Officers said a law, prohibiting them from interviewing children if they didn't have an attorney, hampered their ability to get details.

14 minutes ago

Signs for Fred Meyer, QFC stores, both owned by Kroger. (MyNorthwest file photos)...

Heather Bosch

Schrier: Kroger-Albertsons deal bad for consumers, farmers

Washington Congresswoman Kim Schrier is upping her criticism about the proposed merger between Kroger and Albertsons.

3 hours ago

Cooks, service workers...

Bill Kaczaraba

Gee & Ursula: Hollingsworth wants to strike a balance on minimum wage requirement

Seattle City Councilmember Joy Hollingsworth is re-opening the can of worms called Seattle's minimum wage law and Gee & Ursula want to know why.

4 hours ago

Photo: Miles Hudson, known as the "Belltown Hellcat," in court....

Luke Duecy

Defying the court: Could the Belltown Hellcat be back on social media?

There are reports that the man known as the Belltown Hellcat might be back on social media after a court ordered him to stop posting.

4 hours ago

pierce county shooting...

Frank Sumrall

19-year-old killed in Pierce County shooting, suspect at large

One man is dead after a shooting in Pierce County that occurred Wednesday night with the suspect still on the loose.

6 hours ago

japan osprey crash...

Associated Press

Japan Osprey crash caused by cracks in a gear and pilot’s decision to keep flying, Air Force says

A deadly Osprey aircraft crash last November off Japan was caused by cracks in a metal gear and the pilot’s decision to keep flying.

9 hours ago

Discovery of toxic children products leads to $200K Dollar Tree agreement