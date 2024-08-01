Dollar Tree will have to pay nearly $200,000 after toxic school supplies were found during an investigation by the Washington State Office of the Attorney General (AG).

Washington State AG Bob Ferguson announced in a news release on Thursday a legally binding resolution requiring the national retailer to pay $190,000 to thoroughly test its children’s products. According to Ferguson, Dollar Tree had illegal levels of toxic heavy metals lead and cadmium in its products.

The news release stated to avoid a lawsuit, Greenbrier International, doing business as Dollar Tree, signed the agreement in King County Superior Court. The agreement requires Dollar Tree to ensure that the laboratories it uses outside of the U.S. follow the correct procedures to test for lead and cadmium. The methods then must be verified through an outside expert.

The Washington State Department of Ecology’s testing showed several children’s bracelets and pencil pouches sold at Dollar Tree stores in Washington contained illegal levels of the toxic chemicals. More specifically, some pencil pouches contained more than four times the state and federal limit for lead or four times the limit for cadmium.

The products tested were sold in stories in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

According to the news release, when the AG’s Office informed Dollar Tree, the company came back with documentation from laboratories outside of the U.S. showing the levels were not illegal. The AG’s Office then had an outside expert investigate which revealed errors and missing information.

Dollar Tree cooperated with the investigation and removed the products from its stores, as stated by the news release.

“When I buy products for my kids, I expect them to be safe from toxic metals,” Ferguson said in the news release. “Companies that sell products to children must ensure they are safe. If they don’t, they will hear from my office.”

Lead, according to the AG’s Office, can cause a variety of neurological problems in children. Large amounts can lead to organ failure and death.

To find more information about preventing lead poisoning, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.

