What’s a better way to remember the most memorable moments of 2024 than with a snarky, rhyming journey through the biggest stories of the year?

From Democrats pushing crack pipes for kids to media hacks stealing my stories, it’s all here, wrapped in biting verse. Think of it as a holiday card from Seattle, except instead of cheer, it’s packed with chaos and eye rolls.

Pour yourself a cup of coffee — real coffee, not that pumpkin spice nonsense — and enjoy! This poem took me way too long to write, so you better read it.

The biggest stories of 2024 — told in a Jason Rantz poem

Another year of lunacy in Washington and our dear Emerald City,

Where accountability’s scarce and excuses are, I guess, witty.

Lawmakers like Clyde Shavers lying about their military pride,

Yet veterans on their watch were cast aside.

Land acknowledgments echo in the Democrat-led House of … despair,

While crime explodes statewide—do Progressives even care?

Harm reduction’s the game in King County, syringes for kids?

Fentanyl pipes for addicts? The Radical Left just skids.

The Sound Transit circus again imploded,

After years of bloat and dollars eroded.

Sexually Violent Predators housed by bus stops and schools?

It’s progressive wisdom—actually, it’s progressive fools.

The police vehicular pursuit ban’s lifted, but only in part,

After Democrats let criminals race off with a head start.

Meanwhile, Echo Glen teen inmates lit fires for fries,

And a Mercer Island councilman’s webcam showed … bare thighs.

School music classes are racist in Olympia. Or so lefty school board directors proclaim,

A tune kids play is apparently now a microaggression game.

Meanwhile, equity directors allegedly make racist cracks,

While Dems defend a capital gains tax but their logic lacks.

Seattle LGBTQIA2S++ Pride bans police with zero remorse,

While Olympus Spa in Lynnwood is forced to break its women-only course.

A pool at a Seattle homeless camp? Wow. Talk about plush,

While a UW study dismissed our drug concerns on light rail and buses, telling us to just hush.

Bob Ferguson’s gubernatorial campaign—scam of the year,

Taking donations while feigning sincere.

Semi Bird’s honors drew scrutiny and warranted attacks,

While his flock stabbed value-driven Republicans in their backs.

Seattle’s cops faced relentless smears,

As Officer Dan Auderer’s firing stoked lower morale fears.

Chief Adrian Diaz wore many hats, they say,

But identity politics leads the way as he came out as gay.

Antisemitic Squad grandmother Rep. Pramila Jayapal’s Israel smear drew ire,

While Seattle’s crime surge climbed even higher.

Meanwhile, Edmonds may ax their police force,

Leaving crime to run its natural course.

So here’s to the state and city that never learns,

Where common sense is what everyone spurns.

Washington and Seattle 2024, you’ve been a thrill,

But your clown show’s alive, and it always will.

At least “Jason Rantz Show” soared to new ratings heights,

If I do say so myself, my 800+ appearances on Fox News lit up the days and nights.

Yay! Republicans won back the Senate and the Oval, it’s true.

But boo! Washington State stayed stubbornly blue. A stray Malinois mix from Mexico I named D’Artagnan stole my cold, dead heart,

But he may be here illegally… my deportation fears play a cynical part.

Meanwhile, left-wing media kept stealing my exclusive stories,

Claiming my scoops and basking in my glories. But with ratings sky-high and the truth on my side,

2024 was one hell of a ride!

