Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Typical Northwest weather pattern shaping up for the rest of the week

Dec 7, 2022, 9:51 AM | Updated: 11:04 am
weather...
Mount Rainier viewed from Eatonville near Mt Rainier National Park on Tuesday, June 28 2022. Ascending to 14,410 feet above sea level, Mount Rainier stands as an icon in the Washington landscape. An active volcano, Mount Rainier is the most glaciated peak in the contiguous U.S.A., spawning five major rivers. l Photo by Tom O'Neill (Photo by Thomas O'Neill/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
(Photo by Thomas O'Neill/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

It’s beginning to look like the Northwest again, instead of the arctic circle, with rain in the lowlands, and snow in the mountains. In other words, typical December weather in the Pacific Northwest.

The beauty of Seattle weather emerges from the cloudy skies

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Seattle reports a frontal system will bring widespread rain and mountain snow Wednesday and Thursday, with windy conditions expected in the north.

A secondary system Friday night into Saturday will bring cooler air that will allow for potential accumulating lowland snow.

Frankie Kattafias, a meteorologist for KIRO 7, writes in the weather blog: “Most of today will be a pretty calm day, with some light spotty rain showers over the area this morning and a few sprinkles here and there throughout the day. Skies will stay cloudy with temps warming into the low to mid-40s.

“There is an area of low pressure offshore that will increase cloud cover and moisture over the area late in the day and into tonight. It will become gusty for most of the area, around 10-20 mph, but windy around the Admiralty Inlet north to the border and the Coast. Gusts for these areas could be around 40-45 mph.”

Snow-covered roads and travel delays are possible across the Cascade passes, the NWS Seattle says. Snow from the first front is expected to begin Wednesday night and continue through Thursday morning before tapering off.

Snowfall from the secondary front is expected to start Friday evening and persist into Saturday morning.

Winds will increase Wednesday night, but the highest wind speeds are expected to be very early Thursday morning before gradually decreasing throughout the remainder of the morning.

NWS reports a Wind Advisory will be in effect from 10 p.m. Wednesday through 10 a.m. Thursday for western Whatcom County, the San Juans, and the Admiralty Inlet area.

While an occasional gust or breezes may affect nearby areas, no other headline-worthy wind speeds are expected.

Snowfall accumulations above 1,500 feet of up to eight inches are expected in the Cascade passes.

Frankie says, “Look for a few showers here and there on Friday with lower snow levels again. Another wave will come in late Friday into Saturday that could start as some snow or wet snow over parts of the area, turning to rain for most of the area later Saturday morning.”

KIRO 7 contributed to this report

Local News

mount vernon...
Nicole Jennings

Mt. Vernon Schools exploring shorter summer, more mid-year breaks

The Mount Vernon School District is considering shortening summer vacation and adding more breaks during the school year.
21 hours ago
auburn doughnut...
Kevin Ko, KIRO 7 News

Auburn doughnut shop site of multiple crashes

No injuries were reported, but it’s unclear if the driver was hurt. The driver left the scene by the time officers arrived, according to Crossley.
21 hours ago
Microsoft...
Heather Bosch

FTC sues to block Microsoft from buying maker of Call of Duty

The FTC is suing to block Microsoft's $69 billion deal to acquire video game company Activision Blizzard, which produces Call of Duty.
21 hours ago
Pierce County investigation into Sheriff...
Darren Dedo

Pierce Co. searching for teens who assaulted man on bus

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said surveillance video showed the suspects boarded the bus at the Spanaway Walmart at 5:07 p.m.
21 hours ago
Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer...
Bill Kaczaraba

Gee Scott: Sheriff Ed Troyer is ‘an embarrassment’ to all officers

Gee Scott says "Ed Troyer is an embarrassment to all the men and women of the Pierce County Sheriff's Department."
21 hours ago
winter...
L.B. Gilbert

WSDOT: Drivers need to be prepared heading over the passes

After a series of multi-car collisions on the mountain passes, WSDOT says drivers are not prepared to drive in winter weather conditions.
21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
Typical Northwest weather pattern shaping up for the rest of the week