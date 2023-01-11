Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Suspect in custody following hostage situation at Gold Bar grocery store

Jan 10, 2023, 9:15 PM | Updated: 10:32 pm
Gold Bar hostage...
A suspect is in custody following a hostage situation at Gold Bar Family Grocer on Tuesday night, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. (Bridget Chavez/KIRO 7 News)
(Bridget Chavez/KIRO 7 News)
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

GOLD BAR, Wash. — A suspect is in custody following a hostage situation at Gold Bar Family Grocer on Tuesday night, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the suspect was inside the store, armed with a handgun and holding a victim hostage for several hours.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

A SWAT team responded to the scene and law enforcement was actively negotiating with the suspect for over two hours.

The suspect surrendered and was taken into custody shortly before 10 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

Local News

king tides...
Nicole Jennings

King tides return to Puget Sound, but unlikely to bring much flooding

The king tides are back in the Puget Sound this week, but we are unlikely to see the widespread flooding that they brought two weeks ago.
1 day ago
(Photo courtesy of Bellevue Police Department)...
MyNorthwest Staff

Teens, including 12-year-old, lead Bellevue police on stolen car chase

"Very rarely do we see such violent felony offences committed by very young teenagers," said Bellevue police spokesperson Meeghan Black.
1 day ago
housing...
Bill Kaczaraba

Housing, gun violence top Gov. Inslee’s 2023 agenda

Making housing available to everyone and addressing gun violence are the top priorities for Gov. Jay Inslee.
1 day ago
bike lanes...
Frank Sumrall

Dangerous drivers create difficult commute for Seattle biking community

Amongst the dangers in Seattle are unprotected bike lanes, as drivers have continuously used these thin thoroughfares to evade traffic.
1 day ago
Voter's Pamphlet...
L.B. Gilbert

Former WA legislator: Statements in voter pamphlets should be verified

Should candidate statements in voter pamphlets be verified by a third party? Brandi Kruse was joined by a former state legislator to discuss.
1 day ago
Guaranteed Income...
Micki Gamez

Tacoma’s guaranteed income program is now done, was it a success?

110 Tacoma lower-income households received $500 a month for 12 months as part of a guaranteed income program (GRIT) in Tacoma.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Suspect in custody following hostage situation at Gold Bar grocery store