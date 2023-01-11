Suspect in custody following hostage situation at Gold Bar grocery store

GOLD BAR, Wash. — A suspect is in custody following a hostage situation at Gold Bar Family Grocer on Tuesday night, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the suspect was inside the store, armed with a handgun and holding a victim hostage for several hours.

A SWAT team responded to the scene and law enforcement was actively negotiating with the suspect for over two hours.

The suspect surrendered and was taken into custody shortly before 10 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

UPDATE: The suspect has surrendered and is in custody. No injuries to the hostage victim. — snocosheriff (@SnoCoSheriff) January 11, 2023

We’re here at the Family Grocer in Gld Bar where a man has taken a victim hostage. SWAT is on scene actively negotiating. The @SnoCoSheriff tells me the man is armed with a handgun and he and the victim’s last known location was a back room/office. @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/A47I80jUTQ — Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) January 11, 2023

