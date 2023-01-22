Close
LOCAL NEWS

Car thief pretends to be customer, drives Jeep off Puyallup dealership lot

Jan 22, 2023, 6:47 AM
Puyallup car thief...
A brazen car thief pretended to be a customer and then swiped a vehicle right off the sales lot at a car dealership in Puyallup. (KIRO 7 News)
(KIRO 7 News)
KIRO 7 News Staff
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

A brazen car thief pretended to be a customer and then swiped a vehicle right off the sales lot at a car dealership in Puyallup.

Video shows dealership owner Scott Tanner sitting with a woman he thought was a customer looking to buy a car. She was in the office of Tanner Motorsports on a busy Friday afternoon, and Tanner says she took advantage of that to take off with a car.

The video shows the woman pushing for a vehicle, and Tanner says that he tried to oblige, but told her after a credit check that they probably wouldn’t be able to sell her a car that day.

Apparently that’s when she seems to take matters into her own hands. Surveillance video from outside shows the woman looking at a Jeep.

“This young lady had been walking by outside Canyon Road for the last few weeks and she needed a car,” Tanner said. “Apparently she got paid yesterday from Amazon, she came in with a check, next thing you know my customer saw on the video camera screens and said, ‘Your green Jeep just pulled out.’”

Tanner said he’s heard of vehicles being stolen off lots during off-hours, but someone coming to his lot in the middle of the day and just driving off is a new situation for him.

He’s also surprised that the woman didn’t try to hide herself at all during the process. He’s been in touch with Pierce County sheriff’s deputies who told him this has happened at other dealerships, too.

“The rash of theft is people coming in at night, finding a key box that’s on display, they get the keys and they get out,” Tanner said. “Well this is something that I’ve heard of it happening, but when it happens to you, you can’t believe it.”

Tanner said he is insured and that he would like to get the vehicle back. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

