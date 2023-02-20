Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Police searching for 3 men accused of robbing West Seattle business at gunpoint

Feb 19, 2023, 4:26 PM | Updated: 6:02 pm
seattle police...
(KIRO 7)
(KIRO 7)
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

 Police are searching for three men accused of robbing a business near Seattle’s Fauntleroy neighborhood on Saturday evening.

Officers responded to the business located in the 9400 block of 35th Avenue Southwest at about 8:30 p.m.

Upon arriving at the scene, police spoke with a 27-year-old employee who reported that three men robbed the store at gunpoint. The victim said they had seen at least one handgun during the incident.

The men stole cash and merchandise from the store before driving off in a white sedan-type car, according to the Seattle Police Department.

The suspects were described to police as black men wearing black jogger suits and ski masks.

SPD robbery detectives will continue to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SPD Violent Crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.

 

Local News

George Washington statue...
Feliks Banel

Washington state namesake’s challenging history of slavery

As historical statues face controversy, some point to the nation's founders. A George Washington statue stands on the UW campus in Seattle.
18 hours ago
(KIRO 7)...
Jake Chapman, KIRO 7 News

Convicted bank robber arrested for string of thefts in King County

 A known convicted bank robber was arrested Saturday in Snoqualmie for his alleged involvement in a string of bank robberies in the past three months.
18 hours ago
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019 file photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Mara...
Associated Press

Jimmy Carter, 39th US president, enters hospice care at home

ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Jimmy Carter, who at 98 years old is the longest-lived American president, has entered home hospice care in Plains, Georgia, a statement from The Carter Center confirmed Saturday. After a series of short hospital stays, the statement said, Carter “decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family […]
18 hours ago
2023 stars...
Ted Buehner

Buehner: 2023 is another great year to look at the stars

2022 was a wonderful year to view stars in the night sky, and 2023 will offer even more delights across the Puget Sound region.
2 days ago
Federal Way shooting...
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting outside Federal Way bar

A shooting outside a Federal Way bar Saturday morning left one man dead, and one woman seriously injured. The suspect was arrested.
2 days ago
Social housing...
Bill Kaczaraba

John Curley: Social housing will not work in Seattle

The initiative would create a social housing developer, who will be able to own, acquire, and maintain social housing in Seattle.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Police searching for 3 men accused of robbing West Seattle business at gunpoint